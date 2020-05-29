Each day, as long as we have names submitted to us, we will run a where are they now for former standout athletes. If you have an athlete you want included, just e-mail the name, grad year, some info of where they are now, and what they did in high school, and if they competed in college. Send the information to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Colin McDonald
Waverly, Class of 2007
A three-sport athlete in high school, McDonald was a two-time state champion and three-time state finalist in wrestling for the Wolverines.
He was a three-year letter winner in football and a five-year letter winner in baseball, earning all-region honors in both.
In college he was a two-time NYS Intercollegiate Wrestling Champion, as well as a place winner at the Penn State Open, Lock Haven Mat Town Open, Binghamton Open and Body Bar Invitational. He had a record of 62-29 at Cornell with 30 bonus point victories. Cornell was ninth, fourth and second twice at nationals during his four years in school.
After Cornell, McDonald attended Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie. He moved to York with his wife, Carly, to begin Orthopedic surgery residency at York Hospital, a level one trauma center. Colin has two kids, Matthew (3) and Cora (1) and recently matched to the University of Buffalo for a sport orthopedic surgery fellowship. He will be entering his fifth year as an orthopedic surgery resident in July and following fellowship in Buffalo, will relocate back home to the Binghamton area to work as an Orthopedic Surgeon.
He also was published in the Journal of Sports Health for his research.
