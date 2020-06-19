Corey Fromile
Canton High School
Graduated: 2007
Football, Track and Field
Weightlifting (Something I still participate in even today)
Awards: Ryan Holmes Memorial Award — 2006
Outstanding Male Athlete Award – 2007
After I graduated highschool I went to Lock Haven University where I received my Elementary Education degree. I moved around a bit, but found myself back in Lock Haven where I got into a management position. I worked as a manager for Lowe’s for about 5 years before my partner (recently my fiancé) and my daughter (6) moved to Santa Cruz California, where my partner is working on her doctorates in Sociology. We’ve also had multiple foster children throughout the last couple of years.
I currently work for the University of California Santa Cruz as an admin in the planned maintenance department and recently became the head coach of Harbor High Schools track and field program. I’ve also been in touch with the football team and plan on coaching football for Harbor as well.
