Each day, as long as we have names submitted to us, we will run a where are they now for former standout athletes. If you have an athlete you want included, just e-mail the name, grad year, some info of where they are now, and what they did in high school, and if they competed in college. Send the information to {span}reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Jarred, Breana, Ariana and Benny Gambrell
-- — Jarred lives in Lansing Michigan. He was in the process of working toward qualifying for the 2020 Olympic team-this his competing in December at Bucknell, but the pandemic changed that plan. He is a 4 year graduate from Michigan State U and currently is a Branch Manager of the local Enterprise Rental Car in Lansing MI. He was going to do some meets at Bucknell to start the process toward trying to make it to the Olympic trials.
-- — Breana just finished her sophomore year at PENN State majoring in Business. She is focusing on Marketing.
--- — Ariana just completed her freshman year at Bucknell U. Her major is Secondary Education and Minoring in Psychology.
---- — Benny will be a Senior next year. He has been training with the hope of attending the New Balance National High School Outdoor Championships that were moved to July due to the Pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.