Mallory (Hafer) Sample
Played basketball at Mansfield University 2005-2010. Hold all 3 point records (most in a game, season, career). ESPN DII Academic All- American. Teacher for 10 years (currently in Lewisburg Area School District teaching 6th grade math) previously with Muncy. Coach for 22 seasons 5 soccer seasons; 7 softball seasons; 10 basketball seasons (still going strong with it)Currently assistant coach Lewisburg girls basketball with my husband, Brent (head coach), 2 year old son, Rhett, and new Baby Sample coming Oct 2020.
Mackenzie Hafer
Played basketball for a year at Mansfield University. Served as a Trustee on the Mansfield Council of Trustees for 3 years (2015-2018) while attending for Business Administration: Accounting. Named Outstanding Senior at MU for the class of 2018. Currently working at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Harrisburg, PA. (I’ve been here since I graduated college in 2018). Passed all of the Certified Public Accounting Exams and became a licensed CPA in 2019.
Morgan (Hafer) Lucente
Played basketball at Mansfield University from 2008-2012. . Division II Athletic Academic Achievement Award. Mansfield University German Academic Award for Outstanding Student. Mansfield University Outstanding Business Senior. Graduate with a major in Business Administration with a focus in Economics and a minor in Communications. Currently a Category Manager leading a team of analyst for Clark Associates in Lancaster, PA. Clark Associates is a collective of dynamic companies leading the food service industry in equipment, supplies, & service. It is the 2nd largest company in the country in that industry. Prior to Clark, I worked at Armstrong World Industries in a variety of roles for over 7 years from supply chain management, new product development, and product management. While there, I won a Bronze award 2 times and Silver Award 3 times for various business achievements. I also started the infinity group WIN (Women’s Initiative Network) with Meredith there that focused on the professional development, networking, and advocacy for women in business. During my business career I have also earned the following certifications: APICS Certified in Production and Inventory Management APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional ADEPT Group Product Strategy Certified. Currently still living in the city of Lancaster with my husband John Lucente. We got married in August of 2018 and enjoy traveling the world with each other (when it’s safe).
Meredith Hafer
Played basketball at Mansfield University from 2008-2012. Division II Athletic Academic Achievement Award. PSAC Scholar Athlete award. Mansfield University German Academic Achievement Award . Presidents List. Graduate with a BS in Business Administration major with a focus in Economics and a minor in Communications . Currently the Director of Marketing for Armstrong Flooring Inc who is the nations leading manufacturer in resilient flooring. Responsible for leading North America’s residential marketing team in developing go to market strategies for various channels, segments and customers. Prior to this role I was a Channel Marketing Manager for Homecenters (Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, etc), Financial Analyst responsible for reporting and analyzing the company’s financial statements specifically on revenue generation. I started in Procurement at Armstrong as a Procurement Manager. I have been there for 8 years now where I have won the Diamond award (twice) that is given out by the CEO for extraordinary effort with multiple complex challenges that leads to a long term large organizational benefit. I also started the Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) employee resource group with Morgan. Today I serve as Chairperson. Loving my alma mater I serve as a Board Member of Mansfield University Alumni Association. I am currently a student at Villanova University in their prestigious Executive MBA program where I serve on their student government as well. In the first semester I received a 4.0 (still got it ha). I will be graduating in May 2021. I live in Downtown Lancaster city where I enjoy supporting the local businesses and volunteering. I was awarded the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce Young Professional Lead award in 2018 for my leadership skills. Morgan and I were Volunteer Assistant women’s basketball coaches at Lancaster Bible College during 2014-2015 season where they posted a 24-6 record where they won 3rd place in the NCCAA Division II. It was the best in program history
