Larry Kacyon Jr.
Towanda, Class of 1982
A three-sport athlete, Larry was inducted into the Towanda Black Knights football hall of fame in 2008. After graduating high school, Kacyon Jr. attended Kutztown University, where he played football with eventual Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Andre Reed.
Upon graduating in 1987 with a degree in communication design, Kacyon Jr. joined Liebrman-Appalucci (Now L-A Advertising), a Lehigh Valley based advertising and marketing firm. In 1991 he formed L-A Interactive, launching the first website for Bethlehem Steel Corporation in 1994, and an award-winning website for Penske Truck Rentals in 1998.
In 2005, Larry and his wife, Marci, purchased L-A Creative Services, now comprising of L-A Advertising, L-A Interactive and L-A Video Production. In 2018 after 30 years of living in the Lehigh Valley, Larry and Marci moved back to the endless mountains of Northeast, Pa., just outside of Clarks Summit to oversee L-A’s newest Scranton/Wilkes-Barre operation. Excited to share stories about the people they meet and the businesses that serve this great region, Larry and Marci recently purchased the exclusive rights to publish LIFESTYLES over 50 Northeastern Pennsylvania, a print magazine for our seniors of NEPA.
Larry and Marci have two sons, Matthew, a Temple University graduate of its film and interactive media program, and now working for L-A out of it’s Lehigh Valley location; and Dana, a West Chester University graduate in music education and music composition, now teaching in Maryland.
