She was one of the best gymnasts in the nation in high school, while he was a basketball star for North Rome Christian.
These days, the two are married and living in Alabama, where Lauren is sharing the gymnastics knowledge she gained as a coach.
In high school Lauren competed for Southern Tier Gymnastics Academy in Endwell, N>y. She started competing there in 2003 through when she graduated in 2012.
During her pre-college career she competed in the JO National Championships (Now called the Developmental National Championships) in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2012. During 2008-11 she competed as an International Elite at many different national level competitions in the U.S. making her ineligible for the non-elite competitions.
In her developmental career Lauren placed fourth at the 2008 Championships as well as qualifying for the Visa National Championships to start off her elite career. In 2010 she placed 15th at the Senior Visa National Championships. In 2012 she returned to the developmental program to prepare for college where she won states, regionals and placed second at nationals in her age group to cap off her club career.
In college she did primarily vault and floor her first two seasons and then all-around her junior and part of her senior year.
She had multiple regular season All-American Honors with seven NCAA All-American Honors. She was a multiple-time NCAA Regional Champion and qualified four times to the NCAA Super Six where the team placed top four each year.
Lauren was a three-time Capital One/CoSIDA Academic All-American, a 2016 Academic All-American of the Year, four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll, the 2016 Brad Davis Community Scholar of the year and she completed her undegrad degree in three years with a 4.0, she got her masters with her fourth year of competition and then got her MBA post gymnastics.
Once she finished her MBA in 2018, she entered into the corporate world where she worked for a property management company doing data analysis and reporting as their business intelligence manager. After a few months she began to miss the gymnastics world and took a second job coaching part time. After a little more than a year of working her job, a full-time position starting a gymnastics program for the city of Trussville came up.
Lauren has been working there since July of 2019.
“It has been amazing,” Lauren said. “All of my education and opportunities in life have been sparked by my gymnastics career. It provided exposure, a debt-free educational experience, and the opportunity to pursue multiple degrees. Gymnastics took me to Alabama where I have met so many amazing people and opportunities to impact the community and those around me.”
For Lauren, sports is something she plans to have into the future.
“Most definitely,” she said. “I plan to stay in my current coaching position and directing a program for many years to come.”
For Lauren, when she competed it was a lot of fun.
“Both high school and college gymnastics were great experiences for me,” she said. “Being able to grow up with such a tight knit group of girls gave me lifelong best friends both from high school and college. Competing in college was even more fun because of the crowds and everything else that goes with NCAA athletics at a top tier institution.”
Going to such big competitions in her life has definitely opened doors for Lauren.
“Both provided me with exposure,” Lauren said of the big competitions in high school and college. “In high school that exposure led to many memories as well as a collegiate career. In college, it gave me the opportunities to travel with my team and experience all that NCAA athletics has to offer. It opened doors to academic connections, which eventually led to employment opportunities. There was nothing like that final night of competition at NCAA Nationals.”
For Lauren, what she does now is something she loves.
“Absolutely,” she said. “I do it for my full-time job now (Trussville Academy of Gymnastics).”
In high school Nick was one of the area’s best guards on the basketball court.
Playing for North Rome, he was an All-Region selection on the court.
While Lauren did sports after high school, Nick stuck to intramurals, while he also excelled academically.
He continued to do intramurals in both basketball and soccer after high school.
He turned his focus towards school where he completed his undergraduate degree in human performance and exercise science with a 4.0 and he was accepted into a top 15 physical therapy school.
The University of Alabama at Birmingham PT school is one of the most competitive in the country where they focus on research and producing the best practitioners they can.
He completed is didactic coursework this semester with a 3.96 GPA. He starts his year of clinical rotations in February of this year and will graduate in December of 2021 with his Doctorate of Physical Therapy.
Nick isn’t sure what type of PT he wants to do, but will get to experience multiple settings during his clinical rotations. He plans to take his board exams next fall and enter the workforce upon graduation.
