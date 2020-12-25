In high school they were both athletic superstars.
Taryn Hicks was a volleyball star. Lucas Havens a football star.
Now, the two are engaged, and just welcomed their first child.
She led the Trojans to league and district titles and was an all-region player nearly every year of her career.
While Hicks was excelling on the volleyball court, her fiance was a football star for the Trojans, starting at quarterback for Troy.
Both went on to Marietta College after high school, where Lucas played football there for four years, graduating in 2016 with a bachelor’s in land and energy managment.
After college he started working on the pipeline traveling wherever that work took him, but permanently he lives with Taryn in their house in Rochester, N.Y..
Hicks also went to Marietta, graduating in May, 2018 with a bachelors in public accounting.
Post graduation she moved to Rochester, N.Y. for a job with Deloitte & Touche, a public accounting firm.
The couple got engaged on New Year’s Day, 1/1/2020 while on a trip in the Green Mountains in Vermont.
On Dec. 7 they welcomed their first baby girl, Sonja Jean Havens.
“We are now enjoying some downtime at home with our new baby together,” Taryn said. “We are over the moon to have a happy, healthy baby girl and can’t wait to see what sport she will chose to play as she grows.
“Playing sports has helped us both as we moved through college into our careers and now as parents, because we understand how to be a part of a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.