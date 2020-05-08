Each day, as long as we have names submitted to us, we will run a where are they now for former standout athletes. If you have an athlete you want included, just e-mail the name, grad year, some info of where they are now, and what they did in high school, and if they competed in college. Send the information to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
MADDY JOHNSON
NEB, CLASS OF 2015
Maddy Johnson graduate from NEB 2015 softball and basketball, went on to play softball at Elmira college 2019 graduate from Elmira with bachelors degree in nursing.
Was an all-state softball player in high school and in college was a three time all-conference selection, who finished her career with the best batting average in school history, .406, best on-base percentage in school history, .450, second in career steals (35) and third in career hits (121). She never hit less than .342 in any season with Elmira.
Johnson works as a registered nurse on a orthopedic neurosurgery floor at Arnot Ogden medical center.
