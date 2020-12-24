Everywhere she played basketball Maryellen (Onofre) Rhodes was one of the all-time greats.
She left Athens as the No. 2 scorer all-time with 1,507 points, making all-state and earning player of the year honors in the NTL twice.
She went on to East Stroudsburg where she finished 12th on the all-time scoring list with 1,179 points.
She had a chance to coach in college, but there was one thing more important than that, and that was her family.
Now, Rhodes lives in the Valley with her husband Joe and two children, Ava (6) and Jackson (3) and she is a high school English teacher at her alma mater.
Along with being a soccer star at Athens, Maryellen scored 96 career goals in soccer and was a first-team NTL all-star and league MVP. She was a district qualifier in the 100, 200 and 400 relay in track and field and was a .400 career hitter in softball.
At East Stroudsburg she is 12th on the all-time scoring list and first all-time in threes made for a career. She finished second all-time in three-point percentage and was ninth all-time in career assists.
After college MaryEllen coached at Kings College for women’s basketball, but she came back home to take a teaching position and be with her family.
She has a Master’s Degree from the University of Scranton in Education Administration.
For Rhodes (Onofre), sports have had a big part in the person she is today.
“Playing sports has always been my favorite hobby and passion since I was a little girl,” she said. “ I was very fortunate to always be surrounded by amazing coaches and teammates at each level I played making my time playing so much fun and so memorable.
“There are so many moments that stand out to me about playing sports whether it was a moment on the court or on the field, or just the friends and relationships I built along the way. I lost my mom a few years ago, but sports was always something that was a special bond her and I shared. I always felt as though I gained great communication skills and learned how to work with others. I think sports will always be some way part of my life.”
There has been coaching jobs in recent years, but now time is spent with the kids.
“ I was involved in coaching at Athens High School with Cross Country and Softball, but took a step back to build our family,” Rhodes said. “At this point, I have been enjoying watching my own kids find their interests and having the opportunity to coach my daughter’s youth soccer team the last few years. As for my future in sports, right now I am just focused on my family and career and we will see where that takes us.”
