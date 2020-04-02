Matthew Roehrig
Wyalusing, 2004 graduate
In high school Roehrig was a standout cross country runner at Wyalusing.
He was a three-time state qualifier, and a state medalist his senior year, finishing 23rd in the state.
He had two runner-up finishes in the NTL Coaches Invitational race and a fourth-place finish. He had a pair of third-place finishes in the District 4 Championships, and a sixth-place finish.
He was an NTL first-team all-star.
Roehrig is now a special education and history teacher at Sullivan County School district. He is pursuing his doctorate through Drexel.
He is married with four children and will be coaching junior high cross country for Sullivan County this fall 2020.
Roehrig enjoys playing his guitar, spending time with family, doing home renovation projects and he enjoys doing MMA at the Edge in Towanda and is anxious to get back when he is done with school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.