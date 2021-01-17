The 2006 Canton graduate had a standout high school and collegiate running career.
These days she still runs from time to time, but it’s more to relieve stress and relax.
At Canton Peterson was a four-year runner in cross country and track and field.
She still holds the Canton school record for the girls mile to this day and she was a three-time state qualifier in cross country.
After high school Peterson went on to Juniata College and studied communications and psychology and was on the cross country team for all four years. The team won the Landmark Conference Championship her sophomore year.
“I had an amazing relationship with my teammates and still gather with the girls once a year for a weekend getaway,” she said.
After her undergraduate career she went to Clarion University to get her Masters’ Degree in speech language pathology. She graduated in 2012 and after grad school began working in skilled nursing and rehab facilities in Bradford County before starting her current position at the Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation Home, where she has worked for seven years.
Megan married her best friend Josh Slocum in 2015 and they have two wonderful girls, named Harper and Saylor.
“I enjoy running as a de-stressor nowadays and look forward to my girls maybe having a passion for running like I do,” she said. “Participating in a collegiate sport while being a full-time student in college helped me learn how to multitask as an adult.”
