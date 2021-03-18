Few area athletes have ever gone further in sports than Morgan Craft.
It’s been 10 years since Craft graduated from Sullivan County, and in that time she has won a world championships, and competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics.
After Craft reached the top of her sport, she put sports on hold for a time as she focused on her career and her personal life.
After returning from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro she received a call from DeSales University starting they had a last minute seat available for the physician assistant program for the Class of 2018 and classes started the very next day. Craft jumped at the chance to pursue her dreams of becoming a physician assistant and dove right into receiving her Master’s degree. She graduated in August, 2018 and began her career as a PA working in general surgery.
“I am currently taking life one day at a time, awaiting travel restrictions to be lifted,” Craft said. “Right around when the COVID pandemic began last year I officially started training in skeet again hoping to compete at Nationals last year, but there hasn’t been an official USA Shooting sanctioned match since February, 2020, so I am patiently awaiting competitions to start back up so I can begin competing again. I’ve really found enjoyment in baking and cooking in the last several months, so experimenting in the kitchen has been relaxing and cathartic.”
Craft was back shooting and hoping to try and make it back to the Olympics, with her eyes on the 2024 games that the U.S. is set to host, but everything is on hold after the shutdown.
“There is a lot of uncertainty as far as goals and timelines for the current moment, but the last couple years I’ve checked off some major life events and now am looking forward to getting back into competing with these new responsibilities in tow.”
In high school Craft was a multi-sport athlete.
While she was excelling in shooting sports, she was also a standout soccer and basketball player for the Griffins.
“When reminiscing about high school the fondest memories I have typically include club trips and team competitions,” Craft said. “From evenings on the mountain with the ski club, to traveling around North Central Pennsylvania to play soccer and basketball. I was always proud of the support we were shown by our coaches, fans and community.”
After high school Craft went on to compete and study at Lindenwood University.
“There are so many great memories from my time at Lindenwood University, but most involve the friends that I made during my four years there,” Craft said. “National Championships week in San Antonio, Tx. every year was always a highlight; overall an exhausting week, but enjoyable just the same earning our multiple consecutive championship titles. Memories of last nights on the weekends going for pizza or ice cream with roommates or getting into heated matches of card games after homework was done for the night also make me smile.”
There has been a lot that Craft has accomplished since high school.
“First of all I cant believe its been TEN years since I’ve graduated high school! I feel like I’ve accomplished so many goals in that time, but on the other hand time has flown by in the blink of an eye and I still have so much to achieve,” Craft said. “Starting the fall after I graduated from Sullivan County High School, I attended Lindenwood University and majored in Exercise Science thinking I wanted to become a physical therapist. About two years into my undergraduate degree I discovered what a physician assistant was and changed my path so that I could complete the prerequisites to apply for graduate programs for physician assistant school. From 2011 to 2016 I also competed in several World Cups for Team USA and won the 2015 World Championships in Lonato, Italy, which earned me the nomination onto the 2016 Olympic team. The Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro was an experience I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life and I could write an entire book on the experiences I had there, but I returned home with a fifth place finish and a hunger for more.
Luckily I was accepted into my first choice PA program at DeSales University and started class just four days after returning from Rio de Janeiro. After enduring two of the most academically and mentally challenging years of my life, I graduated the masters program and passed my boards on my first attempt. I accepted a surgical PA position with St. Luke’s University Health Network in the Lehigh Valley and have loved my job ever since. While I’ve taken a hiatus from my shooting career over the past 4 years I’ve stilled remained plenty busy. My now husband, Nick, proposed to me a month before the Olympics and we were married in September 2019 on one of the most joyous days I could have ever imagined surrounded by family and friends. We got scuba diving certified and have dived in three different countries so far including New Zealand where we had an incredible honeymoon.”
Becoming a physician assistant is exactly what Craft wanted to do in life.
“I LOVE what I do now. I am so proud to be a physician assistant. At this point in my life I
couldn’t imagine working in any other specialty besides surgery,” Craft said. “I love operating and I
enjoy diagnosing and treating patients. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to educate
patients and explain disease processes to them to help them understand.”
For Craft sports has always been a big part in her life.
“Sports impacted me on a very deep level. It’s who I am; it’s what I grew up doing,” Craft said. “I struggled to give up basketball and soccer after high school to focus on shooting because I
enjoy the competitive team atmosphere so much. Sports taught me a lot about resilience, determination, commitment, time management, and how to learn from outcomes that didn’t meet my expectations. If not for sports I wouldn’t have been able to travel the world like I have and met the people I call some of my closest friends.”
No matter what happens next in life, Craft knows sports will always be a part of her life.
“Absolutely,” she said. “I enjoy traveling to see live sports. I live for the opportunity every 2 years to watch the USA dominate on the biggest stage there is at the Summer and Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Maybe when I finish my competitive shooting career I’ll have time to play in an intramural soccer league or try my luck at a new sport.”
