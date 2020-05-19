We’ve been doing where are they now, tracking down some of the great athletes the area has seen, and what they are doing today.
If you are going to talk about some of the greatest athletes in the area’s history, you have to include Nate Bump.
Bump is an NTL legend. The Towanda graduate went on to Penn State where he enjoyed a dominant career and wound up drafted 25th overall in the first round by the San Francisco Giants. Bump was traded to the Florida Marlins, where he played three seasons.
Bump pitched in 113 Major League games over those three years, earning a ring on the Marlins 2003 World Series Championship team.
Injuries ended Bump’s Major League career after those three years, but he came back and played a number of years in the minor leagues, making all-star teams at nearly every minor league level, including representing the home team in the AAA all-star game in Pennsylvania at Lehigh Valley.
That all-star game came in 2010, and just a couple years later, Bump knew it was time to end his career.
“Spring Training 2012, I knew I wasn’t doing well,” Bump said. “I had a couple good outings, but then I wasn’t throwing the ball very well. I didn’t have a lot of speed. I walked into the office and Ruben Amaro (the Phillies GM at the time) was there, everyone was there, and they said that was it. And, honestly, I was in agreement to.”
The last full year that Bump was playing pro baseball he was having success. He was winning games, he was pitching to a low ERA. Bump was 8-4 with a 3.35 ERA on the year. But, he knew that things weren’t exactly where he wanted them.
“It was successful, but it wasn’t what I knew it would take to get back (to the Major Leagues). I couldn’t get my fastball back above 89, 90 miles an hour to get me back. I gave it one more offseason to get strong, but the frustration was there.”
After injuries ended his time in the Big Leagues, Bump thought he was done.
“In 2005 my season ended,” Bump said. “I tried to make it back in 2006, that repair didn’t go well. I had to have another one. I couldn’t get picked up after that. I thought that was it. We ran into a guy Mike Keady, and he said, Nate’s not retired now is he? My wife said I was, and he said he could help me get back. We worked out an agreement to try and get back at least to the minors.
“He taught me a lot with position with my arm angle. Obviously I played another three or four years, which I’m extremely grateful for. I’m not sure I would have made it back without meeting Mike.”
Bump returned in 2008, signing with the Giants and play AA baseball for the Connecticut Defenders.
The next year he wound up in Independent ball with the Camden Riversharks. He made an all-star team for Camden, and the next year he got signed by the Tigers and went to the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.
That’s when Bump felt like he had the best chance to get back to the majors.
“I think the hardest year for me was when I was in Toledo with the Tigers and I got picked up off the Camden Riversharks and was really throwing the ball well, 89-91, and was really spotting the ball well. A lot of positive things were coming out about me. (Bump went 7-1 with a 2.38 ERA with Toledo that year). I just didn’t get that opportunity. It just didn’t happen for me. Then, after I had a couple good seasons with the Iron Pigs when I signed with them. That second year it was a constant battle to get any strength in my shoulder. That swing and miss is a big deal today.”
One of the things that hurt Bump’s chances when he was in Toledo and Lehigh Valley is the label he had on his career.
“Any professional sport, when you get in your 30s, you acquire a label. My label was I had three shoulder surgeries at the time. What kind of risk do people want to take. Do they believe in you, or not, I understood that. I felt so healthy, I felt good, there was nothing behind it as far as the velocity.”
For Bump, there was four years of college baseball at Penn State, winning 29 games over those years, and then more than a decade of pro baseball. He was happy with how everything went.
“I have no regrets, I gave it my all,” Bump said. “I am fortunate to be where I am now. To have my health, playing 14 years playing pro baseball and high school and college.”
And, now Bump has a job he enjoys, he’s back living in Pennsylvania with his family.
“I kind of retired a couple times,” Bump said. “I worked in sales for a bit, then a job opened up in medical device with Johnson/Johnson and I became a sales consultant. I work for MITEK Sports Medicine (Which is under the Depuy Synthes umbrella for Johnson and Johnson).”
For Bump it’s an industry he was a bit familiar with when he played.
“It’s the same type of stuff,” he said. “I had three labrum repairs, I had implants from a competing company now in me.
“I think I can relate probably more to the patient, but we are not interacting with the patients very much. I’m in the OR usually every day, seeing up to 20-30 cases a week. We are assisting with the implementation and the use of our instruments.”
Bump leaves in the West Chester area of Pennsylvania and has for over a decade.
“In 2009 we moved to West Chester, about 30-40 minutes outside of Philly, and have been here ever since,” Bump said. “We bought a house, a fixer upper, and we’ve been working all the time to get it where we want it. We are lucky.
“I have a wife (Cheryl) and two kids. My daughter (Natalie) is going to be 16 (This past weekend). My son Brody is playing baseball and Little League and he’s doing great. We are in a pretty good spot. We are lucky.”
With his son, Bump has been around baseball a bit more recently.
“I coached for a few years,” Bump said. “Every year if I’m not coaching as the head coach, I pop in and help when I can. It’s interesting, everyone has opinions, no one wants to listen to someone who played for 30 straight years and 14 in professional ball.”
And, Bump knows it can be hard for his son at times to be the son of a former Major League player.
“It’s tough to live under that. I never had to deal with that. Knowing your dad played ball, a decent amount of people know I played ball. He’s definitely finding his love for the game and passion for it. If you don’t have that, just go have fun. If you have the passion it’s automatically going to be fun.”
One thing that Bump and his wife have never done is force sports on their kids.
“We are a simple kind of family, we don’t force our kids to play sports,” Bump said. “We want them to be well rounded. I think a lot of other baseball players say the same thing, you don’t have to play 80 games a season. You have to have the passion first and be out there. These kids have busier schedules than grown-ups, and it’s too much.”
While Bump will always be there for his son as he plays baseball. And, he will always have a love for the sport. He won’t be coaching baseball in the future.
“Absolutely not,” Bump said. “I have a love for the professional game now. It’s hard to go down. I coached him (his son) in Little League when he was 10-11-12 and I got a taste of it. I think there’s a huge value in me seeing him at home and coaching him on my own and letting him get a different perspective from other coaches.”
