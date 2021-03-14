She was an all-state softball player in high school.
Now, after her high school, and college, playing career is over Makaylah Holbert is having a coaching career, after accepting an assistant coaching job at Montrose, her second coaching job since college.
After a standout career with the Panthers, Holbert attended Lock Haven University for early childhood education (pre-K through fourth grade) and special education (k-12). She also received a scholarship to play on the Lock Haven softball team.
“Playing for Lock Haven was some of the greatest memories I have ever made,” Holbert said. “I met my two very best friends, Carly and Taryn, on the team. Lock Haven does and will forever hold a special place in my heart.”
Holbert graduated from Lock Haven cum laude as well as an All-American Scholar Athlete (2014-2017) and PSAC Scholar Athlete (2015-2016).
After graduation Holbert moved to Lewistown where she began teaching my dream job as an elementary life skills teacher for the past two and a half years. While in Mifflin County, Holbert coached the junior high softball team and was also the assistant coach for the varsity softball team.”
“That was a great experience and I loved being on the field from a different point of view,” Holbert said.
The NEB grad recently moved back to the area to be closer to her family and she now teaches as a high school life skills teacher at Montrose Area School District.
Holbert will graduate with her masters in alternative education next Spring.
“Although sports were a huge part of my life, teaching in special education has been my greatest accomplishment,” Holbert said. “My special education students push me to be better each day and have taught me to never take even the littlest things for granted. I am truly grateful for all they have taught me and am excited for all the future has in store for me.”
