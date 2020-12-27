He has reached a level higher than almost any athlete in area history.
He has been a state record holder, a Division I athlete and was a top-10 finish at the Olympic Trials.
Now, years after he finished his collegiate career, Robbins is back for one last attempt to see what he can do as a javelin thrower.
Over the past few years Robbins worked in animal research for a while, law enforcement and a few other things, before settling on going back to school. Now, he has one more semester until he completes his teaching degree. Robbins plans on teaching earth and space science, as well as agriculture, technology and whatever other areas of applied science he can.
He is also ready to throw at the college level one more time, now for Mansfield University.
“I am gearing up for one final horrah in the javelin throwing career,” Robbins said. “I was planning on throwing last season but Covid derailed everything. Through a series of fortunate events I was able to procure a year of NCAA eligibility at the D2 level and I will be competing for Mansfield in the spring if there is a season.”
For Robbins, sports has had a big impact in his life.
“Sports definitely helped me become the person I am today,” Robbins said. “I have a competitive drive, which was fostered when I was a little kid all the way up through high school and college. Looking back, that seems to be the primary characteristic that has remained.”
While sports have been a part of his life for a long time, as he gets older he is starting to realize there are other things to life as well.
“I do not plan on having sports in my life as I get older,” he said. “I no longer care to keep up with professional or college sports. Though, I would probably like to coach while being a teacher. For me, personally, I have shifted from traditional sports and now focus on activities such as hunting, shooting, and other relatively injury free hobbies.
“I do still golf when I can. Since I hurt my leg, I realized the value of taking better care of my body and not subjecting it to the strain of high energy sports. Javelin is probably the most damaging event to your body in all of athletics. I’m really starting to feel the physical fallout of 20 years of high level athletics.”
Injuries have had a big bearing on Robbins career as a javelin thrower.
“Robbins was a state champion and state record holder in the javelin for NEB. He was also a standout golfer and a basketball star. He had success in baseball in his life to, before focusing on track and field in the spring. In college he won the MAC Championship as a freshman at Kent State. He then won the Ivy League Championships at Cornell both times he was healthy enough to attend. He was an Academic All-American Freshman year and a two-time Division I All-American at Cornell.
Robbins broke the Cornell javelin record and won the ICAAAA Championship Twice. He won the Texas Relays twice as well as the Penn Relays.
In 2014 Robbins had the longest throw in the NCAA, but he injured his elbow and missed a year of throwing. He placed sixth at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.
After his throwing career, Robbins started coaching, coaching at his alma mater Northeast Bradford and then at Sayre for two years. He coached at Mansfield University a year ago.
“Outside of sports I’ve bounced around a lot,” Robbins said. “Kind of trying to figure out what to do with my life. I think a lot of younger people do the same anymore.”
Robbins has a lot of favorite memories from both high school and college.
“Most of my favorite memories come from high school golf, which was the sport I would say I had the least amount of success,” Robbins said. “For those who haven’t experienced it, it might be the most fun you can have in high school athletics.
“The environment is very laid back, but still competitive and some of my best friendships were formed on the golf course. Last I knew, NEB no longer had a golf team, and I would love to see the program be resurrected. I guess you could say some other favorite memories would be breaking the PIAA javeling record and eclipsing 1,000 points/600 rebounds (in basketball).”
In college a lot of his favorite memories were times with teammates.
“Traveling around the country with the throws squad at Cornell was always fun,” Robbins said. “We had a great group of men and women throwers. One particular memory I have is playing with balsa wood airplanes before the NCAA Championships with my teammate Rudy Winkler (a 2016 Olympian in the Hammer Throw). Also, the dreadful accomodations Rudy and I had at the Olympia Trials is another one of my favorite memories. Honestly, competing at an elite level and earning medals comes second to the memories with my teammates.”
While being back in school isn’t always fun, Robbins is excited to become a teacher.
“I don’t necessarily enjoy being a student, but I am looking forward to being able to impact some knowledge on younger generations in the future,” Robbins said. “I’m not claiming to have any profound wisdom, but I have some valuable experience outside of the school environment.”
With a lifetime of experience as a high-level athlete, Robbins knows he has something to teach kids who are driven to be high-level athletes.
“As I did not enter into a teaching program straight out of high school, I want to share with kids the importance of not abandoning other aspects of life to pursue only athletics,” Robbins said. “Part of this is encouraging young athletes to play multiple sports, rather than being hyper-focused on only one.”
