In high school she was a star softball player, shining as a defensive player for the Northeast Bradford Panthers.
Now, Alycia Parks runs her own business and is engaged to be married.
“My senior year softball team still carries a special place in my heart,” Parks said. “That season was unforgettable. Also, that I got to achieve many wins with some of my family, playing alongside two of my cousins Nicole Rought and MaKaylah Holbert for a few seasons.
“Easily (a top memory) was also the lifelong friends I made. I still talk with some of my closest friends from high school daily even though we are all located in different states. We are a support system for each other as we are all chasing our dream jobs, getting married and some having kids.”
Parks has done a lot since graduation.
“Since high school I graduated Cumme Laude at Shippensburg University with a major in exercise science and two minors in biology and psychology. I also worked my way through college with different children’s programs and volunteering in the Big Brother, Big Sister program at the Elementary School on our campus.”
The biggest memory for Parks in college was meeting her fiance.
“My favorite college memory was meeting my now recently engaged fiance,” Parks said. “He proposed in October of 2020 at a beautiful venue in Texas that holds some special memories for us. We plan to get married in the fall of 2022 in Lancaster, Pa.”
Since college it’s been a busy time for Parks.
“After graduating college I moved to Austin, Tx. I worked for two years as the director of children’s fitness center, meshing my love for children and my degree in exercise science. In September, 2018 I joined my fiance in helping run our sports supplement brand, Eclipse Labz. While many products now a days are mainly being sold in online markets we pride ourselves on being an in-store exclusive brand. Except our website, we do not sell to any other online retailers to support many small supplement stores with in-store purchases. Our products are in many Total Nutritions and independent supplement shops around the U.S. and we have even started expanding outside the U.S.
“While our headquarters is based out of Austin, Tx., we will be opening in the next month a store location in downtown Lancaster city. Built Supplements will be launching with a completely new concept of a build your own protein bar. We are happy to be expanding in Pa. as it will give us many more reasons to travel home and see family. I am so grateful and blessed to work alongside my fiance and my future in-laws daily, in continuing to build our company.”
Sports had a big part in shaping who Parks is today.
“Growing up with practically a practice to attend everyday taught me so many life lessons,” Parks said. “It taught me time management skills which really helped me get through college. I learned integrity and team building which I believe helps me today as we are constantly expanding our own company.
“Sports prepared me for adversity and perseverance, as moving across the U.S. and building a brand do not happen without a few stumbles along the way. Growing up with so much support not only from my family but also my teammates and putting in all that hard work allowed me to set my dreams high as I have accomplished many of them and am building a future that I love everyday.”
While Parks doesn’t play organized sports right now, fitness is a big part in her life still.
“While specifically sports may not be in my life, fitness always will be both in my personal and professional life,” Parks said. “As we are constantly working with biochemists to create products to improve sports performance. I also enjoy running with my German Shephert, working out with my fiance and our brand athletes that have become close friends in our gym, and have been learning aerial skills. Now my fitness has sculpted to a more well-rounded aspect that I see moving my body as a blessing. There are so many physical and mental benefits to moving your body, especially during this uncertain pandemic.”
