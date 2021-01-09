In high school Calla was a multi-sport star at Northeast Bradford.
These days, she’s raising her kids, and she is excited to one day watch them have their own careers.
After an all-state softball career at NEB, and excelling in softball, basketball and soccer, Calla married another NEB graduate, Ben Brink, and they are parents to three kids, two girls and a boy.
“I actually did not play any collegiate sports,” Calla said. “I enjoy throwing teams together for slow pitch tournaments, soccer and basketball now.”
Calla graduated from Northern Tier Career Center and got married in 2015 and is a stay-at-home mom.
One day Calla would love to help kids as either a pediatric nurse or a labor and delivery nurs.
“I was up in the air as to whether I wanted to attend college for special education or nursing,” she said. “I finally decided to go the nursing route because of the many different paths I can take.
“I can work with children who have special needs as a nurse. Although my dream is to be either a pediatric nurse or a labor and delivery nurse.”
Right now, Calla is enjoying watching her kids grow, and she’s excited to see what they do in the future.
“Our kids are already showing interest in playing sports, it’s exciting,” she said. “There’s no way to describe how a parent feels when watching their children grow, learn new things, practice these tasks over and over again and then when they finally get it.
“The lock on their face and the excitement they show, it’s the best feeling. As someone who played sports year round, I can’t wait for the years we spend every evening around a soccer field, cross country course, a baseball/softball field, in a gym.”
