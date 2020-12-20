When he was in high school, you always could tell Ethan Laudermilch was bound for big things.
The Northeast Bradford graduate was always one of the smartest, and hardest working people you would find.
That hard work, intelligence and dedication is what made him a star athlete for the Panthers.
And, those same qualities are what has led him to be a scientist with a PhD from an Ivy League school.
NEB has had a long history of success in cross country, but before Laudermilch, none had ever won a state medal.
It’s the kind of legacy he left in high school. A legacy of success that has been with Laudermilch from NEB, to college, to today.
In high school, Laudermilch was a four-time state qualifier and the first male state medalist in Northeast Bradford history, finishing 25th in AA as a junior and 15th in AA as a senior.
Laudermilch was second in the district his senior year and second at the NTL meet in both his junior and senior years.
He was also a two-time winner of the small school unseeded race at the McQuaid Invitational. His sophomore year the Panthers won districts and finished fourth in the state in AA. The team won the league titles his freshman, sophomore and senior years and the team finished off a 60-meet winning streak in the NTL at the end of his sophomore year.
It wasn’t just cross country that Laudermilch excelled in as he starred on the wrestling mat, and in track and field.
As a wrestler the NEB standout finished with a 118-29 record and was a three-time state qualifier, finishing second in the state as a senior. In sectionals Laudermilch was second, first and second in his final three years and second, third and first at districts and second and third at regionals.
In track and field the NEB graduate was a two-time state qualifier in the 1600 meters, winning the District 4, AA title his junior year.
Laudermilch also won several NTL small-school races and was part of the winning small school team as a freshman. He set school records in the 1600 meters and the 4x800 meter relays (though both have since been broken).
In college, Laudermilch attended Indiana Wesleyan University, where he was a cross country and track and field athlete at the NAIA school. Laudermilch was a three-time NAIA National qualifier in cross country, finishing as high as 127th at the national meet his senior year. The team finished 15th freshman year and 16th his senior year at the national meet. At the conference meets, Laudermilch finished as high as fifth in cross country and second in the 10,000 meters in track, both in his senior season.
After Indiana Wesleyan, it was onto grad school, and then work for the NEB graduate.
After college he attended Yale University for graduate school, earning his PhD in Molecular Biophysics and biochemistry in 2018. While in graduate school Laduermilch researched the severe neurological movement disorder DYT1 dystonia and was either the lead author, or co-author on six different peer-reviewed publications.
After grdaduating, he started his current position as a postdoctoral research fellow in the Microbiology and Immunology department at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. In his current lab, they study highly pathogenic emerging viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. They are interested in understanding how these viruses gain access to human cells and in developing therapeutics to combat viral infection.
In his current position, Laudermilch has been a co-author on two different peer-reviewed publications and have five other papers on which he is either the lead author or co-author currently in the review process.
“I find my work both challenging and fulfilling and feel privileged to be in a position to contribute to our growing understanding of science and to find ways to use that knowledge to make a difference in health outcomes for people,” Laudermilch said.
In college Laudermilch met his future wife, Rebekah when they were both on the college cross country team. The two have been married for seven years and they have two children, two-year-old Jane and six-month-old Theron. The family currently lives in New York City.
While his high school and college days are behind him, that doesn’t mean Laduermilch isn’t still showing off his running skills.
He took a few years off from running after college, but resumed in 2016. He currently runs to and from work every day, about 11-miles round trip. Laudermilch has done several marathons in the last few years, including the 2019 New York City Marathon.
These days, the Laudermilch family name can still be found in NTL cross country and track and field results, as Ethan’s nephews, Kemuel last year, and Zion this year, have both been state medalists for Wyalusing cross country.
Ethan Laudermilch ran with his nephews in the 2019 Sayre Turkey Trot, finishing ahead of them to win the race.
While Laudermilch’s high school and college days are behind him, there is a lot he learned during that time that he carries with him today.
“Doing sports in high school and college helped shape me in a number of ways,” Laudermilch said. “Sports demonstrated for me the value of teamwork, of listening to coaches and in wholeheartedly pursuing a goal. I also learned through my disappointments — how to diagnose what went wrong after defeat, how to rediscover lost motivation and how to accept defeat.
“I have many fond memories of both competing in high school sports and the people who I came to know during the journey. Currently, I find many parallels between being a runner and being a scientist. In both, progress is best seen over years, not days or weeks. Both require discipline, consistency and continuing in the face of disappointment. I believe I am a better scientist because of the years I spent running.”
