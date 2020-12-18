After high school, Zack Green didn’t continue with the sport of wrestling.
That doesn’t mean wrestling didn’t have a huge impact on every part of his life as he grew up.
“Participating in sports such as wrestling in high school is what made me into the adult I am today,” Green said. “It helped me be dedicated and disciplined in all aspects of my life, including my job.
“Wrestling has taught me that in order to be successful in anything you do, you need to experience adversity and it’s those experiences that help you improve and become a better person.”
At Northeast Bradford there was plenty of success on the mats for Green.
He was a state medalist his senior year, finishing eighth at Hershey, and the 2012 NEB grad finished his career with a record of 139-24 with 65 pins in his career, breaking, and still currently holding the school record for most wins.
After high school Green headed to Lock Haven for four years. He received a bachelor’s degree in Health Science and he worked as a physical therapy aide at the then Procare (now pivot), physical therapy clinic for a year before deciding to return to school.
Green then entered the physical therapist assistant program at Broome Community College in Binghamton, N.Y. for two years to receive and associate’s degree while graduating with a 3.9 GPA.
While attending Broome the NEB grad worked part-time at his alma mater as a substitute teacher.
Green currently lives in Johnson City, N.Y. and works as a physical therapist assistant at the United Health Servies outpatient clinic in Vestal, N.Y.
While wrestling is something in his past, Green does plenty of things to continue and stay active.
Greene does weight training and running and competes in road/trail races of various distances, and obstacle course racing such as the Spartan Race. His most recent athletic endeavor was completing his first half marathon in September.
For Green, the thing he has missed a lot about wrestling is the routine, and the work he put in day after day.
For the Northeast Bradford graduate, the work he does with races reminds him of the work he did for wrestling.
“Obstacle course races such as the Spartan race are fun to compete in because they give me an outlet to remain in a competitive environment while also providing motivation to stay in shape.
“I actively look for challenges such as a half marathon and Spartan races to experience having that feeling of reaching my breaking point and having to mentally work through it to achieve a goal. Oddly, as hard as the grind of participating in wrestling was it’s the feeling of routinely being physically challenged I miss the most about it and participating in competitive events such as races is my way of trying to replicate the feeling.”
We are resuming the Where are They Now series through December and early 2021. If you have a former athlete you want includes, e-mail reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
