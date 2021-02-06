He was a star at Waverly high school, a basketball and football star, who earned all-state honors in both football and basketball.
She was a volleyball star for Tioga who was an all-state selection and a college star.
Now, Ryan Hewitt and Bry (Godfrey) Hewitt are married and just bought their first home.
Hewitt was at Waverly from 2009-2012, when he was a member of the cross country, football, basketball and golf teams.
Most notably he was a part of the 2011 football team that made the Class C state semifinals.
“I was fortunate enough to be on some stellar teams during my time at Waverly,” Hewitt said. “Which were most certainly a major factor in being able to earn Class C first-team all-state and Class B 6th team all-state honors in football and basketball respectively.”
Hewitt attended St. John Fisher from 2012-13 during which time he was a member of the JV basketball team. After that year he transferred to Binghamton University where he dual majored in Management Information Systems and Marketing, graduating Cum Laude with his BS in 2016.
Upon obtaining his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Binghamton, Hewitt began employment at the Guthrie Clinic where he is still presently employed as an Applications Analyst on the Clinical IT team. In June of 2020, he married his wife, Bryanna Gofrey.
“I believe that participating in sports from a young age into adulthood has the ability to convey multiple
lessons that translate into the professional stages of life,” Hewitt said. “One of which is teamwork – playing sports as a part of a team can help mold your soft skills as well as illustrate the importance of load management and trusting others to balance the workload. I also think that sports allow you to experience constructive criticism from someone like a coach or teammate, which in turn can allow you to take criticism from a colleague or manager in a more positive fashion.
“My time as a Waverly athlete was incredible. It had a direct impact on who I am as a person and brought me some lifelong friendships and memories that I would not trade for anything.”
Bry was on some dominant volleyball teams at Tioga.
In 2012 they won the Section IV, Class D title and in 2013 the team made the state final four in Class D where she was named to the state tournament team.
Bry was also named Regional Player of the Year in her senior year.
She went on to play volleyball at Alfred State College for four years.
In 2016 she was named a first-team USCAA All-American and in 2017 she was named Co-Player of the Year for the ACAA. She ended her college career with over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.
She graduated from Alfred State with a BBA in Financial Planning and now works as a relationship manager at Market Street Trust Company in Corning, N.Y. doing wealth management.
After her and Ryan married in 2020 they just bought their first home in Sayre.
“Volleyball impacted my life more than I would have thought,” Bry said. “I started playing when I was 11 and finished my volleyball career at 21, dedicating 10 years to a sport really impacts your life even long after it’s done
“Between school, travel, and college ball, I learned so much about who I am and what I’m capable of bringing to the table, and I built lifelong friendships along the way. I miss playing and would love to get back in to it for fun sometime soon. Looking back, being an athlete helped instill a strong work ethic in me as well discipline to see my goals through. It also taught me how to be a teammate and a leader — in my opinion, there is no better place to learn team work and leadership at a young age than out on a field or court. All of these skills have translated in to, and positively impacted, my career. For that I’m grateful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.