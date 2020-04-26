Each day, as long as we have names submitted to us, we will run a where are they now for former standout athletes. If you have an athlete you want included, just e-mail the name, grad year, some info of where they are now, and what they did in high school, and if they competed in college. Send the information to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
In high school, Shane Raupers was a superstar football player.
He was an all-state kicker, who started at quarterback for four years. He was also a baseball and track and field standout.
That led to Raupers getting a chance to kick at Syracuse University. Originally a kicker, Raupers left football in college, and returned for one season as a Syracuse punter.
He graduated from Syracuse with a BS in Finance from the Syracuse Whitman School of Business.
A current Capital Analyst with Corning Incorporated and United States Army Reserve Logistics Captain with a responsibility and duty to provide Soldiers and their families with all necessary resources and support to create and execute successful missions and operations.
Additionally, a previous Co-Owner and Operator at J’s Wildflower Clothing Boutique and JW Threads screen printing with a generated sales of $200k+ annually during the 2017 and 2018 fiscal years. J’s Wildflower offers designer clothing lines to consumers via personal selling, direct marketing and ecommerce sales.
Accomplished and successful logistical supervisor of at least 60 subordinates and their families at any given time, with a proven ability to develop and implement strategies supporting organizational and financial objectives. Respected leader, able to effectively communicate clear guidance, priorities and direction to build a highly motivated team focused on achieving goals through creative solutions and detailed initiative. Previously active duty for the United States Army at Fort Drum, New York, and currently assigned as an Army Officer in the Army Reserves, He has been accountable and directly signed for over $28 million worth of equipment with zero losses as the acting Troop Commander and Executive Officer. Previously assigned as the Maintenance Control Officer and Platoon Leader for Delta Troop, 3-71 Cavalry Squadron, responsible for the upkeep and readiness of over 270 vehicles, generators and trailers valued in excess of $150 million.
A graduate from the Syracuse University Whitman School of Management, holding a degree in Finance, as well as a proud alum of the SU Football and Track & Field programs.
Worked his way up to captain in the U.S. Army. He was in the Army six years and 10 months. He was the Support Operations Officer-Captain-Transportation from Sept. 2016-Jan. 2020. His employment duration was three years and five months, with the location of Schenectady, N.Y.
He is married to his wife, Nicole Raupers, and they have four children, Jaxson (9), Jorey (4), Jett (3) and Collins (1).
He is active with the Corning Inc. vets programs and is an Athens Little League board member and coach. He is a dedicated father, most importantly, and loves his community and kids.
