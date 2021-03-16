They were both standout catchers for the Athens baseball and softball teams.
These days they live in different parts of the country, doing different things, but brother and sister Eric and Jennifer Wells know that sports played a big role in them getting to where they are now.
ERIC WELLS
Wells was a baseball star at Athens, graduating in 2008 after a career that saw him earn NTL Player of the Year honors.
After Wells graduated high school in 2008 he went on to play two years of college baseball at Southern Vermont, before finishing up with two years on the baseball team at Oneonta State, where he graduated in 2013.
In college Wells started all four years of his career, he was a two-time all-conference catcher and he was named team captain his senior year.
After college Wells moved to the Seacaost area where he became the Assistant Director of BAseball for the past seven years with the Seacoast United Baseball Program.
In 2019 the Athens grad was named the Marshwood High School head varsity baseball coach. The school is in South Berwick, Maine. While he was hired in 2019, Wells never got to coach last seasonw hen Covid wiped out the spring season, so now he will coach his first season this Spring.
For Wells, there are a lot of memories from high school and college that stand out to him.
“I think my senior year we had come off back-to-back years for baseball that we played in District championships, junior year we had a real strong team, only had a couple seniors who were starting my senior year, lot of underclassmen would have to step up. Weren’t even picked in top half of NTL to finish. We went on to win league, and win a district playoff game. It’s such a good memory to have, the whole team and coaching staff bought in to everybody working as hard as we could. It’s not only most talented teams, but the right teams, that can put together good runs.
“My senior year (at Oneonta) we needed on the last day of the regular season to sweep Brockport that doubleheader to make the conference tournament, we ended up pushing the game in extra innings and in the 8th inning I got the go-ahead hit and RBI to seal the first game. That’s something I’ll never forget.”
The job at Seacoast is perfect for Wells, who has been a baseball fan his entire life.
“It’s a dream job for me,” Wells said. “Obviously when you are a kid, you dream of playing professional sports. I think if you went back and asked me what I wanted to do, I think being a coach, especially late in my HS years and early college I think I knew I wanted to be a baseball coach. It’s something I had passion for as a kid. I always loved the game, being able to work with 100s of kids a year in one of the biggest New England baseball programs the region has is something I love to wake up and do.”
Taking over a high school program is something Wells always imagined doing.
“I have always wanted to coach at the high school level to,” Wells said. “Even though I’m a head baseball coach for my profession, the feeling of being a part of a high school and having that back in my blood, feeling the school spirit is special. You are going to have a group of kids that comes through. I have brought up getting into the Little League system and starting a farm system through there. I’m starting in the towns youth programs and in the Little Leagues.”
Being a part of the rivalries in the NTL is part of why Wells is so excited for the rivalries with his new job.
“You grow up in an area like we did and you play against the same kids since you were eight or nine years old, since you were in all-stars and you do form those rivalries,” Wells said. “A cool part is once you get out of high school you end up forming friendships from those rivalries. We have a school about 10 minutes from our high school, Noble High School, and they are big rivals with us. There are a lot of schools in the Portland, Maine area that are big time contenders. Marshwood is a team that is out of the way, about an hour away, and we are overlooked. It’s nice to be in a system where we can push the kids so people don’t sleep on us. I feel like in Athens that is what we tried to do. I feel like in Athens there were times we were overlooked even though at the end of the season we were near the top of the league.”
For Wells there has been a lot of personal challenges since high school.
At the age of 19 he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an intestinal condition that has a direct effect related to liver function.
Wells required a liver transplant and he got one in 2017, after finding a donor, Greg Gilmore, a longtime friend from his time at Southern Vermont College.
“We are going on four years since the transplant,” Wells said. “Seems like it hasn’t been that long. It seems like the blink o an eye. I’m feeling really good. As far as my overall healthy I’m extremely healthy, no stints in the hospital since my transplant.”
With everything he’s gone through in life, sports has been something that’s always inspired him.
“I think just with what I have had to deal with personally, to have the liver failure and have to go through the transplant, having sports and that competitiveness since I could remember has been important. Having my dad push me to be my best. Having my mom supporting me, my whole family supporting me. Having a team that has your back. I am who I am and I’m going to raise my sons the same way.
Wells has twin sons, Austin and Jaxon, who will be three years old this summer.
“Even though they are twins, they definitely already have different interests,” Wells said. “What I have learned from doing this for a living, I want the boys to follow what they want to do. My dad was a football player, football was in his blood, but he did that for me. He let me follow my passion of baseball. Being a little selfish I always dreamt of sitting on a bucket and watching them throw together and being able to coach them and watch them.”
JENNIFER WELLS
In high school Jennifer followed in her brothers footsteps, excelling as a catcher.
For the younger Wells, there are a lot of fond memories from her time at Athens.
“Being a student athlete, being on homecoming court, participating in FBLA and placing seventh in the nation with my two partners in San Antonio, Texas in the American Enterprise Project, attending sporting events, supporting other student athletes.”
After Athens the softball standout went to Keuka College.
“I graduated in 2015, a year early,” Wells said. “Hanging out at the lake and Chapel Lawn with friends. Making lifelong friendships. Softball career was cut short freshman year due to a torn labrum diving back to first base against SUNY Oneonta.”
Since high school Wells has lived in four different states, the third being in Vermont where she was an Assistant Director of Admissions at Southern Vermont College, where her brother started his college career. She then decided to settle down outside of Atlanta, Ga. in Newnan, Ga.
Wells currently works at West Georgia Technical College as an admissions counselor. She lives with her fiance, Robert, and their two dogs Summit and Athena. They enjoy hiking and camping as often as they can throughout Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.
“In terms of where I work at West Georgia Technical College, my main mission is working with our Precision Manufacturing program,” Wells said. “This program is geared towards both high school students and adults. The amazing opportunity our high school students are given through this program is a model I wish more states would implicate. We model the program off of a German apprenticeship. Our high school students start this program between 15-16, go to high school, work, and college. They are paid throughout the program, after going through a series of testing to see if they qualify for the program. They graduate with an associates’ degree with us before they graduate high school. It’s free, a lot of hard work, with balancing high school, work, lab hours, and taking college courses, but they succeed.”
Wells likes what she does now, but isn’t sure exactly what the future will hold.
“What I do now won’t be forever,” she said. “I enjoy the admissions world, helping students and adults start their education at an affordable rate. However, sometimes there are always bigger and better opportunities that pop up and you have to take those opportunities when they become present.”
Sports will always be a part of life for Wells.
Sports impacted my life in a way that is unexplainable,” Wells said. “You don’t realize how much you look back on those memories and recognize how they shape you as a person.
“I continue to attend local sporting events, especially the high school football games. We have three large high schools in our town which provides and abundance of games.”
For Wells, when she was in high school she was fortunate to have both parents push her in both academics and athletics, and she had Eric to model after in terms of leadership and fearlessness on and off the field, and she still values all of that today.
Wells softball coach, coach Decatur, also had a big impact on her life.
“He was my coach when I started Little League. He was a huge reason I looked forward to going to practice and games,” Wells said. “We had a couple rough years, but he always showed up. Being the catcher, I was by his side every practice, for most of practice. His witty comments and remarks made the tough practices and games worth it. When we were in districts, it felt like cloud 9, despite the tough loss in the end. We accomplished so much more than others thought possible. His leadership and encouragement made a difference; always reassuring we are more than capable of beating teams that we (in some people’s eyes, shouldn’t beat). That is why we made it as far as we did in 2012.”
The support system Wells had helped her get to where she is in life.
“My support system made high school much easier,” Wells said. “Despite my dad working nights, he showed up to every game, no matter how exhausted he was. After games, he would head straight to work. My mom was diagnosed with cancer when I was in high school, and only missed one game despite how ill she felt. My grandfather, Gary Wells, came to every single game to support me and give me a hug after, the best part about his support was hearing, “well that wasn’t your fault” even though it might have been my fault, but hey...that is what grandparents are for. My grandparents Gayle and Ann Moore were also at every game. Cheering me on, and enjoying every minute of it, despite the win or loss. The support system is what made my entire high school experience worth it all. “
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.