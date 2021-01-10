There are a lot of good athletes in the area.
Few get a chance to go on and play at the Division I level.
Taylor (Clark) Swingle got that chance when she played Division I basketball at The University of Hartford.
In high school Swingle was a standout on the court for Athens.
“Making friendships with people that have lasted well beyond our high school years,” she said of her best high school memories. “Playing basketball with some incredible people and enjoying building relationships with teammates.”
In college Swingle got a chance to play for a team that made the NCAA Tournament.
“Winning our conference championship and playing in the NCAA Tournament,” Swingle said of some of her favorite college memories. “Traveling to France with Hartford to play abroad and explore the local area. Playing in a sold out arena against UConn at Hartford. Making incredible friendships with many different successful women that continue to succeed off the court.”
Swingle got a bachelor of sciences degree in health science and psychology.
As an athlete she made the America East all-rookie team and won a conference championship, making the NCAA Tournament.
After college she got her doctorate in physical therapy in 2017 from Hartford.
She got married in September, 2020.
Swingle now works at Penn State Health-Milton S. Hershey Medical Center as an outpatient pediatric physical therapist.
For Swingle playing sports helped make her the person she is today.
“Playing sports at the high school and college level really taught me about teamwork, communication and overcoming adversity,” Swingle said. “I feel that it has really helped me professionally by helping negotiate work relationships and patient-family relationships. I also feel that it taught me a level of flexibility that allows me to be creative and overcome challenges in the workplace. The competitive nature of being an athlete allows me to push myself professinally to be the best PT for my kiddos to allow them to accomplish their goals.
“Playing AAU in high school prepared me to overcome adversity and face the many challenges of wanting to be a teenager, but also accomplish my dreams of playing college basketball.”
Swingle hopes in the future to stay involved with the sport.
“I would love to get back into playing basketball recreationally and eventually give back to the community and coach at a local high school.”
Right now, Swingle loves the job she has.
“I absolutely love my job,” she said. “I love learning from the kiddos I treat about strength and reilience. I love the relationships I form with the kids and their families while helping them through very difficult situations and assist them in accomplishing their goals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.