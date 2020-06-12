Each day, as long as we have names submitted to us, we will run a where are they now for former standout athletes. If you have an athlete you want included, just e-mail the name, grad year, some info of where they are now, and what they did in high school, and if they competed in college. Send the information to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Taylor Skerpon:
Sayre High School Class of 2011 – Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, & Football
Attended Penn State University
Was a member of the Penn State Varsity Baseball Team for 4 years
Graduated in 2015 from Penn State with a B.S. in Accounting
Graduated in 2016 from Penn State with a Master in Accounting
Works at Robert Packer Hospital as a Manager of Financial Operations
Elyse Skerpon
Sayre High School Class of 2014 – Track & Field, Basketball, Soccer
Attended Penn State University
Was a member of the Penn State Varsity Track & Field Team for 5 years
Graduated in December 2017 with a B.S. in Health Policy & Administration
Graduated in May of 2019 with a Master in Health Administration
Works at The Guthrie Clinic as an Administrative Fellow
