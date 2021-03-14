When he was younger Jeremy Sluyter was one of the great wrestlers in Towanda history.
Now, Sluyter is giving back, helping to coach the youth program at Towanda, and watching his kids have their own wrestling careers.
The wrestler who once was part of dominant high school teams, has helped coach the Towanda junior high teams to back-to-back unbeaten seasons the past two years.
Sluyter was a 100-match winner in both high school and college.
So much stood out to Sluyter from his days in high school.
“There are probably too many memories to go over,” Sluyter said. “I was very fortunate to be part of some really good high school teams and around some really good individuals. Not only on the Towanda team but the NTL was stacked through those mid 90’s years. If anyone on those teams from the Mid 90’s doesn’t say some of the duals against Wyalusing and Athens, then they aren’t a wrestling fan. Getting the three State medals was great, but there was so much more that went into the season and behind the scenes. The life long friendships that were created on our team, with other NTL athletes, NTL coaches, kids from D4/D2, and statewide is unbelievable. It’s not uncommon for me to call/text people still. My wife jokes, that I know too many people, while attending a PSU matches I will know/run into 30 people and talk.”
There were a lot of fond memories that stand out to the former Towanda star.
“We were in a dual with Athens I think ’94, I witnessed what I still say is the best battle of two warriors, as Charlie Tuttle and Erik Bydairc went at it. The match went to overtime, and it was the epitome of two
warriors leaving everything they had on the mat. Tuttle came away with the win but it was just an
incredible site to witness. By far to this day, my favorite match that I witnessed. Being a part of “The Dual” with Wyalusing in ’93 that ended in a tie will be one that will never get topped. The gym was certainly over capacity to a standing/sitting room only. I think both teams would have enjoyed it if there were state duals in that time era. Our 1994 team winning Northeast Regionals was one of the best tournament teams I have ever been a part of. We ended up so far ahead that we won before the final round had even started. We ended up with 94 points and Line Mountain was second with 74. That year we did a ton of extra work outside of the practice room, and winning that tournament was our prize, we ended up sending five to states that year.
“Some of my personal matches that stick out to me had to be winning two D4 tittles, there is just something about that tournament that gives more meaning than most. Throughout my career I had some great battles with other guys but our district tournament is something special. Some battles with Mike Waldron, Jody Strittmatter, are some of the better wins in my career. Both had huge High school and College careers.”
In high school Sluyter went 131-15 and was a three-time state qualifier. He took third in his sophomore and senior seasons at states, and fourth as a junior.
In college he went 108-32 for East Stroudsburg, and he was a four-time NCAA Division I qualifier. He was an EIWA champion twice and a PSAC champion his senior year.
In college there were a lot of special moments for Sluyter.
“Again, I can’t emphasize enough the personal connections that were created in those times,” Sluyter said. “The friendships are just unforgettable. Winning two EIWA tittles and earning trips to four D1 NCAA National tournaments caps my career. You don’t realize how memorable those times where until they are gone. My junior year NCAA’s we were in State College at Bryce Jordan Center, I went 4-2 and had a great tournament. Another one was winning an ESU Open title and Sheridan title at Lehigh we other great tournament memories.”
Sluyter graduated from Towanda in 1996 and went to East Stroudsburg University that was Division I for wrestling at the time, they have since dropped to Division II status. Sluyter wrestled there four years, graduating with a bachelor of science in sports management. He got picked up on the coaching staff as he finished his degree and ended up helping out there for five years in total, and they were very enjoyable times.
Sluyter ended up being there another 2 1/2 years working before he purchased his current home with his wife, Tara. They have three children Rylee, Reese and Kaylen, who are very active in sports, outdoors, camping and community. Sluyter had his own construction business when he first returned, and he’s now been employed by Towanda Borough as Code Enforcement Officer for six years.
“We have a great staff here and it’s also fun to be around a close knit group,” Sluyter said.
After returning and getting settled in after 2007, Sluyter joined as a volunteer coach at Towanda. He stayed on at the varsity level there, until after the 2011-12 season. After that he went down to the youth program at Towanda and has been focused on that since. He has kept all his volunteer requirements up to date so he can still pop in on occasion. He pulled double duty the past two years as his oldest son is in junior high.
“So long as I could make both practices I did,” Sluyter said. “I am hoping to work with the school and have the opportunity to continue at all levels until my kids get older. I am still very involved in the community with youth football, lacrosse, baseball and soccer. So, there is not too much extra time to go around when sports are in season/training.”
For Sluyter sports have impacted a lot of his life.
“I would say I owe most of my experiences in life directly to sports,” Sluyter said. “Mostly on the wrestling side, but I did play baseball and football when I was younger. Almost all of my traveling growing up was 99% sport related. I had probably traveled to or through 20 or more states for competing. Post high school I had the opportunity to travel to Puerto Rico and Sweden for International events. Those are also things I will never forget. I do not think I would have gone to college if I had not gone to wrestle, I think I would have entered the workforce directly. I honestly think I deal with everyday life moments better due to my experiences through sport. The mental mindset and understanding life will go on regardless of outcomes are great tools I have gained.”
For Sluyter, he loves the community he grew up in, and now coaches in.
“I would like to finish up by saying we are in a great community,” Sluyter said. “The support I have seen our locals give students is second to none. From filling bleachers, getting fields prepped for events to fund raising for our local kids, this reaches out past Towanda to our surrounding areas. I am excited to get parents and supporters back in the gyms to fill the stands after the current occupancy restrictions are lifted.”
