In high school he was one of the best Towanda has ever had.
Since those days Wheeler has stayed involved in the sport.
A three-time state qualifier, Cody Wheeler took third as a junior and reached the state final as a senior.
Wheeler’s senior year he was 48-2 and he also won two freestyle and Greco-Roman state titles in high schools and finished fourth at the 2009 USA Wrestling Junior Freestyle Nationals at 105 pounds.
After high school Wheeler continued that success at Lock Haven where he wrestled for five years and got a degree in geology with a concentration in water and environment.
Wheeler was a three-time Eastern Wrestling League place-winner for Division I Lock Haven.
Wheeler finished his career with 54 wins and was second at the EWL Championships as a senior.
After graduation Wheeler moved to Philadelphia and started working for an environmental consulting firm.
Wheeler got back into wrestling after that as he moved to Williamsport as was the head assistant wrestling coach at Lycoming for two seasons.
In his time with Lycoming the Towanda graduate coached three All-Americans. His first year there he mentored two All-Americans, three regional place winners and the MAC Rookie of the Year. Wheeler helped guide the team to a 16th place finish in the NCAA Championships.
Wheeler then moved back to Towanda and was working at Moodys and Associates, a water testing/sampling company. He then moved on to start working at Chesapeake Energy a little over two years ago while still living in Towanda. When Wheeler moved back to Towanda he started volunteering with the Towanda wrestling team.
For Wheeler, being able to help out at his alma mater is special.
“I always wanted to come back to Towanda and help out as much as I can,” Wheeler said. “It was always the plan to come back and give back to the program that got me to where I was in the sport and where I am in life now.”
