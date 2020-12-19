Darien Lantz always knew she wanted to be a coach.
She grew up around the sport of basketball.
Her dad, Paul Lantz, has been around Towanda athletics from the youth level, through high school coaching and now he is the athletic director.
For Darien Lantz, she saw something similar for herself.
She hoped to one day coach high school sports.
Today, Lantz is a coach, but it’s at a higher level than she even envisioned as a kid.
Lantz is currently the assistant women’s basketball coach at Thiel College in Greenville, Pa.
As a college coach she has gotten to coach a conference freshman of the year as well as a Player of the Year/All-American.
In the 2018-19 season Thiel appeared in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time since 2009 and finished in the semifinal game.
Along with college coaching, Lantz works with young basketball players in the Greenville community to develop their individual skill set. She plans to continue pursuing her dream to be a college basketball head coach and stay involved in athletics.
Growing up, Lantz never realized she had what it took to be a college coach.
“I aspired to be a high school coach, but I never foresaw myself as a college coach,” she said. “I thought I lacked the knowledge and physical skill to be a coach at the next level. I wanted to stay in athletics, potentially as an event manager.
“I had trials and tribulations before I came to the conclusion I wanted to become a college coach. with encouragement and help from my family I sought out college coaching positions. Since I’ve become a college coach, I’ve continued to grow my knowledge and skill of the game.”
After her standout basketball career at Towanda ended and she graduated in 2012, she headed off to play college basketball.
Lantz headed to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and received her bachelor’s degree in sport and recreation management as well as minors in business and marketing.
Lantz was a member of the UPB women’s basketball program and was part of the winningest four-year class in program history as they won 66 games between 2013-14 and 2016-17.
The team was also the only team in program history to defeat a ranked team, beating No. 16 Catholic University in the 2015-16 season.
UPB appeared in two Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Tournament semifinal games in 2014-15 and 2016-17 and played for the championship in the 2015-16 season.
After graduating college in 2017, Lantz continued her career path in athletics as she spent four months in Georgia as an intern with the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour.
After that Lantz moved back home ahnd had the honor to coach the Towanda junior high JV girls’ basketball programs at her alma mater.
After that, Lantz made the move to the college level of coaching, and it is something she really enjoys.
“Each level of basketball is very unique in respect to knowledge, physicality and appreciation of the game from athletes,” Lantz said. “I relish to coach at the college level because basketball is not just a social event to these players. I am able to recruit gym rats and continue to help build a program’s culture. I very much cherish when I see my athletes (college and youth) develop the confidence and skills we work on and continue to build.
“To me, coaching isn’t just about the sport. I work with student-athletes. They have school, basketball, possible injuries, social life and their families they’re concerned about and to many of them, I’m that shoulder to lean on. I hear and am there for their highs and lows. I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way. I enjoy building a strong relationship with my athletes. It builds trust, confidence and a future network.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.