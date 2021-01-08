Not many people get a chance to work for a major league baseball team, but that’s just what Towanda graduate Mariah Monahan is doing.
Monahan works as the manager of marketing with the Miami Marlins.
She played just one season of high school basketball at Towanda, but what a season it was.
Monahan joined an already strong Towanda team, and teamed with Darien Lantz to form one of the most fearsome backcourts in the NTL.
In her season with the Black Knights the guard made the Mt. Carmel Lady Tornado Tip-Off Tournament all-tournament team in 2009.
She was on the Wellsboro Booster Club All-Tournament team in 2009 and she earned Towanda high school’s coaches award for basketball. She earned the Towanda winter sports award, was a first-team NTL all-star and made the All-Region defensive team.
Prior to coming to Towanda Monahan played for the Blairsville Bobcats, where an injury ended her season after five games as a junior.
She started playing AAU basketball in the off-season for the Pittsburgh Rockers in middle school through high school. The team was rebranded to the Western Pennsylvania Bruins playing with some of the top talent in the state. during the basketball off-season she would go to track practice after school, and then straight to AAU practice for basketball. Basketball was her passion and a year-round sport.
As a freshman she was honorable mention all-conference for Blairsville and she made second-team all-conference as a sophomore before the injury ended her junior year early on.
Her sophomore year the team was the 11th seed in the district playoffs and wound up in the state playoffs, the first appearance in the state tournament for Blairsville.
Freshman and sophomore years at Blairsville Monahan ran the 400 meters, 800 meters, 4x400 meters, 4x800 meters and did the triple jump in track and field. For Towanda she did the pole vault and triple jump as a senior.
After high school Monahan went on to play four years at Susquehanna University, graduating in 2014.
Her junior year she made the Susquehanna Pepsi Tournament Team and her senior year she was first-team all-conference and won the Neil Potter Coach’s Award.
Monahan graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science (B.S.) focused in Business Administration emphasis in marketing degree from Susquehanna University.
For Monahan, sports are a lot of the reason she is where she is today.
“Being a student athlete throughout my life has translated into the person I have become in the corporate world,” Monahan said. “I started my career in the sports industry and even though I am not on the court as a player, a lot of what is required to be successful in business relates to the same characteristics and qualities needed to be a successful athlete. As a point guard, you need to both lead as well as be led. You needed to understand your teammates, build strong relationships with them, understand their strengths and weaknesses in order to succeed as a team. These translate into the corporate world and are critical in leadership roles in business.”
While she wasn’t in Towanda long, it was a fun time for Monahan.
“Although my time at Towanda was short, I really enjoyed playing there and it was a great senior year off the court as well,” Monahan said.
In college it was a fun chance to play at the next level.
“I loved playing college basketball and playing at another level,” Monahan said. “To this day there isn’t a day goes by that I don’t miss playing an organized game of basketball.”
For the Marlins the Towanda grads responsibilities include leading the Marlins’ brand strategies and marketing programs which drives ticket sales. She is responsible for ensuring that all fan-facing and multi-channel marketing efforts (digital, paid social, e-mail, radio, TV, OOH, in-game and brand impact) are aligned and launched within deadlines. She is also responsible for managing relationships with external partners and agencies as well as collaborating with business analytics to modify strategy, messaging, creative and other marketing vehicles that are key revenue drivers. Monahan reports directly to the Miami Marlins’ Chief Revenue Officer.
Sports is always something Monahan will enjoy having in her life.
“While employed with the Miami Marlins currently, my career goal is to advance inside the sports industry,” Monahan said. “I am also committed to making health and wellness a constant in my life with strength training. Prior to the pandemic we would organize pick-up basketball games with many of my colleagues within the Marlins organization.”
The job Monahan has now is something she enjoys.
“I have a passion for sports and even though I am working inside of baseball instead of basketball, I love it and would not have it any other way. It allows me to broaden my understanding of the sports industry. With baseball we have 162 games and 82 home games — the volume of games we have is more than any other league and allows for growth and opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.