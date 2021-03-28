Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.