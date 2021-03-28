For Meghan Hotaling, few memories stand out more growing up than times on the volleyball court.
“Easily anytime on the volleyball court,” Hotaling said of her favorite high school memories. “Whether it was preseason or the district championship game, I truly just loved being on the court with my teammates and some of my best friends.”
Once Hotaling got to college she got a chance to continue playing volleyball at Misericordia, where she got her bachelor degree in health care management and her doctorate degree in physical therapy.
“Getting to continue my love for volleyball from my freshman year to my junior year in college,” Hotaling said of some of her best college memories. “And, obtaining my doctorate degree in physical therapy.”
These days Hotaling works as a physical therapist, which she has done for the past five years, in skilled nursing and outpatient setting.
This past August she married her best friend Justin.
Hotaling is currently working at the Troy Community Hospital as a physical therapist.
What Hotaling does now is something she enjoys.
“I love it,” she said. “Being a physical therapist and helping people is easily one of the most rewarding careers ever.”
For Hotaling sports have always had a big role in her life.
“I feel like it truly shaped me to be the person I am today,” she said. “I wanted to always do better and be better and I believe that was a big part of the drive and determination I had with anything I did in life.”
For Hotaling sports are something she hopes will stay in her life in the future.
“I’m hopeful,” Hotaling said. “My dad coached me all through little league and I’m hopeful one day I’ll be able to do the same.”
