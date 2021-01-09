In high school Towanda’s Tyler Spencer was one of the best runners the NTL has ever seen.
A three-time state medalist, he finished third in the state in 2001.
These days he is still around the sport he loves, now serving as a coach at his alma mater.
Spencer was the NTL runner of the year in 2000, the year he won a district title. The next year he was district runner-up for Towanda.
Spencer was in the first ever class of inductees for the Northern Tier League Cross Country Hall of Fame.
“My favorite high school memories would have to be winning NTL titles with my teams, 98, 99 in cross country, 2001, 2001 in track) and getting to go to states with my teammates, and overall just training with buddies and fellow competitors,” Spencer said.
After high school Spencer went on and ran at the college level.
“My favorite college memories all revolve around being a part of a team, having that camaraderie, and living with my teammates,” Spencer said. “Beating Lafayette was fun as well.”
Since high school Spencer finished a Masters Degree in Secondary School Counseling, and worked in various positions as a mental health worker.
Most recently Spencer has been working as a licensed therapist at Avant Wellness Associates. He has also been coaching track and cross country since moving back into the area seven years ago.
Sports have taught Spencer a lot of lessons over the years.
“I would say sports have taught me to embrace relationships, respect hard work and wanting to improve, and that things won’t always go your way and that life isn’t fair,” Spencer said. “We are still responsible for ourselves and learning from our experiences.”
Running is something that Spencer always plans to stay involved with.
“I hope to always be involved in the local running and track community as long as I am able to have that privilege,” Spencer said. “I will also continue to root for our local athletes both at Towanda and around the area. As for right now, I am very lucky to be doing what I enjoy both professional and recreationally with coaching.”
