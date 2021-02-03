In high school Terry Spalding was a superstar athlete for the Troy Trojans.
Since high school, he’s found even more success in sports, as a pit crew member in NASCAR.
When he graduated in 1985 Spalding finished as the single-season rushing record holder for Troy. He was a multiple sport standout, who went on to play college football.
Eventually, Spalding made his way into NASCAR, working in a garage, and eventually changing tires on a pit crew.
The true story is the path Spalding took to get to success.
Nothing came easy.
He faced rejection, after rejection, after rejection, before taking matters into his own hands to get hired.
Working as an industrial mechanic in North Carolina, Spalding watched NASCAR on TV one Sunday and he had an idea.
“Sports and athletics and a lot of kids dream of going pro one day had certainly passes me by,” Spalding said. “I was watching Bill Elliott race. His pit crew, the McDonald’s Pit crew, they had the big red fire suits with the Golden Arches on their chests and I thought, I’d love to do that. I was in North Carolina, about an hour from the Charlotte area where the teams were. Weekends, and evenings, when I got off work I drove a good hour down to Charlotte to go to teams and try and get in and try and get a job. Without any racing experience, I hardly ever got past the receptionist. I ended up going to almost every race shop, back when there was Busch Series and Winston Cup Series, I ended up going to 30 teams or so and got nowhere.
“One weekend, I was down there and Jimmy Spencer raced modifieds. I tried to get in his shop and his niece ran the office and I couldn’t get past her, she would turn me away. Her name was Chrissy Spencer, she said you are back again each time.”
Being turned away, Spalding saw an opening, albeit a risky opening.
“As I was driving away I noticed behind their shop was this big field, a 20-acre field, and you could see the back of their shop on the other end of the field. I hopped the fence and went into the back of their shop. I hadn’t made it in 10 feet and Al Cretsinger, who was from the Northeast and Jimmy’s crew chief at the time. I introduced myself and he remembered my dad, Rod, and knew who he was. He didn’t kick me out, or call the police and we sat down and talked and I ended up telling him I wanted to get into racing. I was a crew chief on a Chinook Helicopter (in the military). The way he explained it to me they were up in the Busch series and were running a limited schedule because Jimmy was running a full-time schedule on the Cup Series. They were over budget and couldn’t afford anybody.”
After hopping a fence to get his foot in the door, Spalding wasn’t about to let money keep him from his dream job.
“The thought just came to my head just tell them you will work for free Terry so I said it I’ll work for free if money is the issue,” Spalding said. “He said, ‘no that doesn’t work,’ what happens is if we aren’t paying them they don’t want to put in the hours. They don’t have incentive and it hasn’t worked before. I told him if you let me come to work here, I will work as hard or harder than you do. ‘He said if you shake on that I’ll do it.’ It was a Saturday he said ‘you can start Monday be here at 7 a.m.’ I called my job and told them I had to stop working for them, they weren’t too happy. When I told them what I had to do, I was lucky and I had a good boss and they understood. I ended up working for 3 months for free. Little did I know Al worked about 90 hours a week. So, I would drive a little over an hour each way and I put in 90 hours a week for three months. After three months I was starting to get behind on bills and it was getting rough and I wasn’t sure what to do. I was working hard and I was lucky and the guys I was with would show me anything. I was learning how to build a car, how to fabricate. Working hard, but no money in the budget to pay me. One day I was outside, the guys would go buy lunch and I would say I brought my lunch and go in hauler and get pack of crackers and water, they had in there for free for the crew, and have that for lunch. I was eating by tree and Dick Trickle and his crew chief at the time, he was racing Cup also. They came by and there shop was right beside Jimmy’s. They said they see I am working there, working hard and learning a lot of things. They just had to fire their gear and transmission guy and they have a job and would pay me and teach me how to do gear and transmission. I said yes provisionally I had to go talk to Al and Jimmy. And Al said let me get a hold of Jimmy and Jimmy ended up hiring me. He said he would add money to the budget and hire me.”
For Spalding, it took not only a lot of work, but a lot of risk to make it into NASCAR.
“I had to work really hard for it, the job I had (before) was an industrial mechanic,” Spalding said. “I took care of multi-million dollar accounts for them. I could still be with them. I still talk to people that work at that company. I gave up quite a bit and went out on a tiny limb that I think could have broken anytime. I wouldn’t take no for an answer. Basically I would have, and did, do anything I had to.”
Everything for Spalding start back in Troy, as a part of some strong football teams.
“When I think now back on playing there football is the main sport that comes to my mind,” Spalding said. “The one I enjoyed the most and had the most success in. Immediately my teammates (come to mind as a best memory). I was fortunate when I was there to break some records and do really good as a running back. It really should reflect on that team. The offensive line, the other running backs, the full back Nick Jenkins, the QB Tim Schoonover, I think there were other running backs that would have broken records if they had that team. My teammates and just how lucky I was to be on that team (are memories).
“The next thing that pops into my mind is the coaches Strzelecki, (Bob) Grantier, the coaches were just incredible. There were times I would, especially during the game, have one thought early in the game and maybe question what they were doing and when the game went on and their strategy played out it was like ahh, they were right. The rest of the teammates, the coaches we had I was the lucky one. I still keep up with a few of them (Spalding’s former teammates), not as much as I should, or as much as I’d like. But with social media, I’m friends with a bunch of them and we will send a Merry Christmas or a Happy New Year or something. A couple of them we will talk a couple times a year, so yes (we keep in touch) but not as much as I’d like to.”
After high school it was on to college for a short time, before heading down the path that eventually led to NASCAR.
“I went to Mansfield University and was on the football team there,” Spalding said. “I just went for the first year, really the first two semesters and played football and partied a lot. I got put on academic probation and my choice was to write a letter to the dean and jump through some hoops to be able to come back for the next season and I decided not to and I wasn’t sure what to do and I decided to join the Army in 1986. I did a three-year tour in the army where I was a helicopter mechanic. I went for my training at Fort Dix, NJ. Mechanics training fort Eustis, Virginia. I was stationed overseas in Korea and finished up my tour in Texas. The army was exactly what I needed at the time, I needed some structure and some discipline and I definitely got that in the Army. When I was getting out of the army in 1989 that’s when my father was racing NASCAR modified at the time and got in an accident in NC and ended his racing career. I moved back home to Pennsylvania in 1989, right at the beginning of 1990. I stayed with my dad for a while and during this time I had gotten married when I was in Texas. My last year in the military I met a girl in the military who was from North Carolina. We stayed with my dad a couple years until his condition was stabilized and we had a daughter. After a couple of years my wife at the time, her father who lived in NC still where she was from, was diagnosed with terminal cancer, so we moved to NC to spend time and be with him.”
Spalding’s dad, Rod, is a big name in the racing scene, especially in the Northeast, and Spalding knows not only did that help get him into racing, but it’s also what helped him get that job with Spencer.
“Definitely,” Spalding said. “Initially I think going back before that with my father being into racing, adn being around it was probably why I was watching NASCAR and why I thought I could do it. When I basically trespassed and went into the back of the shop, if I hadn’t mentioned my dad’s name and if Al hadn’t known how good of a person and racer he was, I probably would have been escorted out by the scruff of my neck.”
For Spalding after getting into the garage with Spencer, he eventually went on to work on his pit crew.
“I started working for Jimmy and he had great guys that work for him, Al is retired, Billy Kertwood is an engineer at Ganassi all the guys there stayed in racing and did well and they showed me everything and anything,” Spalding said. “I had to learn how to jack tires at night, i would stay late get out the gun, the tires and teach myself how to do it. Kerwood was the rear tire changer and he showed me what to do and taught me. The front changer they were hiring out from a cup team. Eventually I got good enough and they wanted me to succeed instead of having this guy come they would have me do it. It was the beginning of the next year. Just about a year of practicing and learning how to do it until I got on his car.”
What started out as working for free in a garage, is now changing tires for Joe Gibbs racing, one of the best race teams in the sport.
“ I really, really enjoy it,” Spalding said. “For the first 10, 11 years I was a mechanic a fabricator .I pretty much did everything on the race car except hang bodies. And I was on a pit crew. After that 10-11 years it started to change. The Rainbow Warriors were the first pit crew with Jeff Gordon and Ray Evernham. I remember when we heard word they were making a thousand dollars a race just to pit a car. The sponsorships were getting big, money getting big, you could make a living just pitting the car. Instead of wrenching on the car all week and pitting the car, I had a choice I could either just work on the car or give up pit crew, I was a car chief at the time so my next progression would have been to become crew chief, or do pit crew. Me being as attracted I am to athletics and competition I choose to go the pit crew route. It is what really drives me. I don’t know if people know or don’t know, the pit crew especially when get in cup series, the top 25 teams have incredibly competitive pit crews. Everybody knows everybody. It’s kind of like the NBA or NFL. You are under contract for year, two, three years it’s very competitive. If someone can come in and kick your butt you are gone. You have to have a drive and determination and have to beat anyone that would try and come in and take your job.
“For me I don’t know why I have seen a lot of people come and go in the sport. Some went because lose it or can’t keep the job or some just burn out. Most changers who have been in it a while have had surgeries. The physical problems have taken a lot of people out of the sport. The mental side of it is big. I have been lucky physically I haven’t had any surgeries, have never missed a race in 25 years. I have only missed a few races in 25 years I was supposed to do and that was because I was between a team or something like that. It seems like almost every year I get more fired up. I’ll turn 54 this year. After I turned 40 somewhere in there, inevitably someone you work with someone brings up the age thing and it just fires me up even more. I just got a contract with Gibbs again this year, I’ll turn 54 in the middle of this contract. We are already gearing up for 2022 and working at Gibbs I have been wanting to work here my whole career. They don’t look at my age at all. They look at your work ethic, the employee you are on paper how you breakdown how fast you are, how efficient you are, the statistics and what you bring accounts for 100% of everything. For all they know i can be 22 or 62 they don’t care. The way it’s been explained to me for 2022 as long as my performance is at the way it needs to be I will be on a cup car for 2022 for Gibbs as well so that contract turn 55 as well.”
For Spalding it’s amazing how far not only he has come, but pit crews have come over the years.
“There’s ups and downs like everything in life,” Spalding said. “It’s competitive you are talking six-figure salaries if you get a job. It can be not pleasant to deal with some people. Some people can do some things that aren’t always the most moral, hospitable things to get jobs keep jobs, over the 25 years I have tried the opposite. If a job is open I will tell someone who will go against that job with me and may the best man win. I have been fortunate enough to have good people to when you are down, they will bring you up. I have got, and I think a lot of people in NASCAR have this family around them that makes it easier and helps you when you need help. I am very competitive and ultra driven and I want to still be changing tires at 60 and I am pretty sure I can if nothing physically goes wrong. The end of last year my numbers I was competing with the front changers at Gibbs and my numbers were right there with them. Everyone is learning to pit single lug nuts for 2022 so everyone is on the same footing, it lit a fire, I want to be the fastest on pit road in 2022.
“I think NASCAR to come as far as it has, and support as many people as it does. NASCAR has done a great job. I am really appreciative. NASCAR has done terrific for a lot of years. I think they did terrific last year during Covid, one of first sports back. I would tip my hat to NASCAR for all that. If NASCAR were to call me up and say they need me to do this I’d do anything.”
As crazy as his path to success has been.
From leaping a fence, to working for free, Spalding feel like many in the sport have a similar tale.
“I would say the mechanics, the fabricators, the pit crew members, the crew chiefs, the car chiefs and everyone else that makes up the teams. I would say, 80-90% have a story somewhat like mine. They didn’t get a position just because of family or money, the people that got into this sport, and stayed in it, have the most drive and determination and work ethic and believe in themselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.