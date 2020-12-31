In high school Ethan Calkins was a multi-sport standout for the Troy Trojans.
He was a regional wrestling champion, and state qualifier in the sport. He was also a state qualifier in cross country.
These days, Calkins is still involved with sports, both as an official, and up until recently as a head strength and conditioning coach for a state championship program.
After high school Calkins attended Penn State.
While he didn’t play any sports, other than intramurals, he began officiating both wrestling and football, doing games, matches, and tournaments all over the state.
The past two seasons he has officiated the sectional wrestling tournament in Lewisburg.
During school the Troy graduate interned with Penn State strength and conditioning, where he worked with many teams such as baseball, softball, track and field and men’s and women’s lacrosse.
During this time he worked with some area athletes, such as Sayre grad Elyse Skerpon who ran track, and Tioga grad Parker Hendershot, who played baseball.
After he graduated from Penn State the Troy graduated started working in New York at Susquehanna Valley as their head strength and conditioning coach, beginning in August, 2018.
The teams saw success on the athletic fields, specifically the football team who won back-to-back state titles after never winning one before. The 2019 baseball team also made it to the state semifinals.
Calkins left Susquehanna Valley in August to pursue his Doctorate of Physical Therapy at Shenandoah University. It is a three-year program and once he is finished his goal is to one day use all of his past experience to work with injured athletes who want to return to sports and perform at a higher level than they previously had.
Calkins has also had a platform that he created during the pandemic to put out information to athletes for injuries, sports performance and weightlifting, called @rehab.x.performance. Also on Facebook Rehab X Performance.
“I have a passion for sports, physical therapy, and strength and conditioning,” Calkins said. “I am driven every day because I have seen a disconnect between injury rehab and being able to perform at the highest level on the field, court, etc. The love I had for sports definitely impacted my career path.”
For Calkins some of his favorite memories was winning that regional wrestling title in 2013 and making states in 2012, as well as being part of Troy’s District 4 Championship team in 2013.
“Sports taught me so many life lessons growing up, from hard work and perseverance to communication and mental toughness,” Calkins said. “I continue to be impacted by sports on a daily basis and I would not be the person I am today without playing sports.”
