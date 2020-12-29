It can be tough as a kid growing up.
There are always a lot of temptations, ready to steer you in the wrong direction.
For Troy graduate Fred McNeal, one thing did a good job of always keeping him on the straight and narrow, and that was sports.
“Sports acted as a buffer against negative influences such as drugs,” McNeal said. “I found myself in sports surrounded by other guys on a mission to excel and we just didn’t have much time to screw around with super negative influences.
“Combine that with a family dairy farm that always had hay to mow or cows to milk and you were all but guaranteed to keep out of trouble. I feel like the few times I did get really crazy in high school somebody from the sporting community caught me halfway through or before the act anyhow and cut it off with the stereotypical small town efficiency of knowing your parents on a first name basis.”
McNeal wound up going on to finish his career as Troy’s all-time goals scoring leader.
He then went on to Juniata College where he excelled on the soccer field as well.
Now, the former Trojans star is back home in Bradford County, and he runs his Farmer Fred’s Farm Market with his wife Kelsey (Buffenmyer) McNeal.
For McNeal, some of his favorite memories aren’t the goals, or even the games themselves, they were the moments with friends.
“My favorite high school memories are hanging out with my friends down at my family’s pond,” He said. “I also especially enjoyed anything about soccer and baseball seasons. They were such fun groups of guys and it made the practices, games and everything an incredible experience.
“My favorite undergraduate memories at Juniata College are mostly with my soccer teammates and my future wife Kelsey. It was really something special to have 30 instant teammate friends when I arrived at college and we did everything together all year round. I met my future wife (Kelsey Buffenmyer at the time) at the end of our junior year. I was definitely at first way too much of the ‘crazy party guy,’ but eventually she gave me a chance and I’ve been so lucky to have her ever since.”
Right from those early years together there were memorable moments for McNeal and his future wife.
“When I studied in England our last semester, she traveled over and we visited Spain, which was an incredible experience.”
Academically, the best memories for McNeal were spent at a research internship at the University of Michigan Biological Station in Northern Michigan.
“It was at this bio station that I switched emphasis from meteorology to renewable energy,” McNeal said.
McNeal then went on to study renewable energy engineering for his masters degree at Humbolt State University. The campus was located right in the heart of the iconic redwood forests of coastal, North California.
“I was again lucky to have Kelsey join me for this chapter of my life and we enjoyed visiting the local beaches and taking trips to places such as San Francisco and Crater Lake. It was also at graduate school in California that Kelsey and I were impressed with the local farm market scene where about 50 ultra impressive operations would set up every week with perfect displays of vegetables and all kinds of value-added products.”
In the year before the couple left California they developed a rough plan to open their own farm market back on McNeal’s parents land in Towanda. They arrived back in Pennsylvania in 2011 and that season we grew and sold a couple hundred pumpkins by the road at what would become the future location of their market.
They opened Farmer Fred’s in 2012, Kelsey came up with the name, and the market has been growing ever since.
“We have put almost a decade of our lives into that business and we owe an immense amount of thanks to both sets of our parents and the local community for helping us get to where we are today,” McNeal said.
“Farming and being your own boss can both max you out on the stress meter, but we still enjoy what we have built and we are thankful that both have been successful ventures for us.”
In 2013 the couple got married and they had their first child, Marshall. Marshall is now seven and the couple also have two other amazing children, Logan (6) and Lily (5).
“Farmer Fred’s Farm Market and our three children have dominated our lives for almost the last decade, but I personally also do solar sales for Bradford and surrounding counties as time permits,” McNeal said. “I also coach soccer in the fall which has been a fantastic experience.
“To watch my own kids and other youngsters fall in love with the game and to watch them celebrate when they score is pure happiness.”
When he has time, McNeal still loves playing the sport as well.
“I personally still try to always play soccer whenever I can, whether it’s as a coach or during alumni games,” McNeal said. “Sports over almost two decades have forged my character in so many valuable ways. Perhaps, most importantly, it has helped me realize the value and rewards that can come from persistence, and, perhaps paradoxically sounding, simple hard work.”
While McNeal knows he was blessed ability, he also knows that the games the team worked hardest, were the most memorable.
“In sports I always was fortunate to have a high level of natural ability, but I feel that all of my best goals, and best games, came when (we) refused to give up just a little bit harder than the other team,” McNeal said. “Sports have always taught me that I can lead in two very powerful ways. One is by example. At every practice I always wanted to be the fastest, or best, at every drill, even if it perhaps was a simple drill or one that wasn’t being watched by our coach.
“I think it gained me respect, especially when it was time to serve as a captain on the teams. The other way to lead was through communication. If you wanted something to be different, better, quicker, or whatever, then perhaps what was missing was clear communication. I still struggle to communicate clearly to this day sometimes, but when I do need a little reminder of its effectiveness, it’s easy to think back to the best teams that I’ve played on and remember how our communication made us especially lethal and formidable.”
For McNeal, sports will be a part of his life forever.
“In summary, sports will be with me forever forward and for almost forever backward,” McNeal said. “Not everyone needs the depth of sporting involvement that I had, but as long as you don’t burn yourself out it’s hard otherwise to have anything but positive influences with sports, especially with the right coaches. And, coaching is the next step in my sporting journey.”
