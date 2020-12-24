In high school Jordan Brunelle would study opposing teams. He would read the defense, look for an opening, and attack the basket.
He was so effective in high school that he dominated offensively and helped the Trojans become one of the best teams in the league.
Now, Brunelle still does plenty of reading, but these days it is mostly books he is reading.
“I now work in book publishing,” Brunelle said. “My wife, Emily, and I have a three-year-old boy named Luca and a three-week-old baby girl named Genevieve. We love visiting our local library, coffee shop, and park. In recent years, I’ve fallen in love with fly fishing and hiking. Getting outside has been invaluable for us, especially during this whirlwind of a year. I also play pickup basketball every chance I get.”
While he was a star in high school, Brunelle went out of state for college and didn’t play basketball at the collegiate level.
“After graduating from Troy in 2010, I moved to Nashville, Tn. and attended Lipscomb University, where I majored in English literature,” Brunelle said. “After finishing up college, I took a job at Capitol Records as a digital marketing manager. This gave me an opportunity to work with some world-class artists in the fast-paced, exciting environment that is the music industry.”
When his high school career started the Trojans struggled to find wins. His last two years included a league title, and a trip to states.
“I actually just came across some of our old game film a few weeks ago and I was able to upload the games to Google Drive and share them with my old teammates,” Brunelle said. “It’s a lot of fun remembering our successful seasons, but we actually experienced more losses than wins my freshman and sophomore years, which made that two-year run all the more special. It was something we really worked for, and we truly believed we earned it — through endless summer league games, practices, open gyms, etc. It really was the commitment of our entire team that led to our success those two seasons.”
There are a lot of fond memories of those days for Brunelle.
“I spent my childhood going to Troy basketball games with my grandfather, and winning an NTL title was something I dreamed about as a kid, so it was pretty special getting to win one with my grandpa in the stands,” Brunelle said. “It was also a lot of fun getting to play in the state tournament my junior year. Getting to travel further than we normally would, stay in a hotel as a team, and play in front of a big crowd was really an awesome experience.”
While they may have left Troy, Brunelle still keeps up with many of his former teammates.
“Quite a few of us still talk regularly, but I do miss all of my teammates,” Brunelle said. “It’s a challenge because many of us live in different states now, but it’s always a lot of fun when we’re able to see each other, whether one of us is traveling to another city or we’re meeting up in Pennsylvania around the holidays. Several of my teammates were in my wedding a few years ago, which was a great opportunity to get us together again.”
As he became a successful adult, with his own family, Brunelle knows that his days playing for the Trojans have impacted that person he is today.
“ At a smaller school like Troy, you end up with a core group of kids who will play on a team together from 5th grade through varsity,” Brunelle said. “That was really special to me, having the opportunity to play in tournaments as a 12-year-old with most of the same guys who I would one day win some NTL championships with. The leadership of Coach Woodward also impacted my life in a huge way. He taught us to do the little things right, work harder than anyone else, and take responsibility for our work. These are just a few of the lessons I’ve taken from high school basketball and applied to life as an adult.”
---
If you know where a former athlete is now and want to submit them for this series, contact reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.