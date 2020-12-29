Teaming up with players like Fred McNeal, Kassidy Andrus found a ton of success on the soccer field at Troy.
In college the success in soccer was a little harder to find, but that didn’t make the sport any less fun.
“A few favorite memories from high school would have to be never losing a home game in all our soccer career for the senior group that I graduated with, and placing in districts each year with the 4x800 (relay in track and field) for four years,” Andrus said. “The team accomplishments are much better for me than the individual ones.
“College sports were a little tougher,” Andrus said. “I did play soccer for two seasons at Wilkes and did have one assist to my then roommate, which was pretty cool the two of us could connect.”
These days Andrus is a regional manager for a bar/restaurant called Bar Louie.
While he went to college for other things, Andrus has shown that you never know where you might find the perfect job.
“Since high school I went to college for five years, switching majors from pharmacy to environmental engineering halfway through,” Andrus said. “Then I ended up not finishing and falling about 25 credits shy. I started a job my last year with a restaurant and moved up there relatively quickly and never really looked back.
“I also met my wife (Elizabeth) at this job, so that’s a big bonus too.”
The couple moved from Wilkes-Barre to Virginia and they now live in Gettysburg.
Now, Andrus it the regional manager for Bar Louie. He has six bars that report to him (One in Maryland and five in Virginia). He lives in Gettysburg.
“Which is the closest I have been able to come to getting the full community feel like we have in Bradford County,” Andrus said. “You don’t get that feeling many other places.”
Being a manager for his career, the lessons he learned playing sports are a big help.
“Sports have had a huge impact on who I have turned out to be,” Andrus said. “Some of the biggest aspects you learn in sports like teamwork, confidence, leadership, competitiveness, staying humble and staying active will help propel you through about anything you come across later in life.
“In my current role, I need to use teamwork and leadership daily to get ahead in any way and while I could have learned those traits without sports, I was much happier learning them at a younger age.”
These days the former track and field, and soccer, standout is back running, and he knows sports will always have a part in his life.
“Sports will always be a part of my life,” Andrus said. “Whether they are watching them, or partaking in them. I am currently going to a gym daily and running again (took a long break from that one). But, I plan on running a half marathon by the end of 2021, and ideally a full marathon the year after.
“I signed up for a Spartan obstacle race in the middle of 2021 to see how that goes.”
For Andrus, what he is doing right now is something he loves.
“I currently love what I am doing now,” he said. “I had stressful days, but Covid slowed down everyday life for us, so I currently have an amazing work/life balance and get to see my wife every day and sleep in my own bed almost every night (This was not the case a year ago). So, overall I am very happy where I am currently at.”
