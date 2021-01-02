Winning a national championship is extremely rare.
Coming from a small town like Troy and being on a national championship team is something that rarely ever happens.
But, it’s exactly what Kyle Schucker did.
In high school Schucker was a standout for the Trojans.
But, it was in college where he found team success like few ever experience.
With Troy he was a four-year starter on defense playing middle linebacker and a three-year starter on the offensive line.
His senior year he was the NTL Player of the Year and he made the News Watch 16 Dream Team.
For baseball he enjoyed the opportunity to be on a district runner-up team that played at Bowman Field his junior year.
After high school Schucker went to perennial national power Mount Union where he transitioned to playing on the defensive line.
“In 2017 we won a national championship that year and I have the ring to prove it,” Schucker said.
His junior year Mt. Union made the national title game and lost in a game in Shenandoah.
Schucker majored in civil engineering with a minor in mathematics in college.
Currently Schucker lives in Alliance, Ohio and he works for Hammond Construction which is a construction management company.
“Sports had a huge impact on my life after high school ad that is part of the reason I wanted to continue to play them,” Schucker said. “At Mount Union I had the opportunity to play for some great coaches, along with great teammates. Above all else, I was able to play the game I loved since I was a little kid at a great university at an elite level.”
For Schucker, sports will always have a role in his life.
“Sports are definitely something I will always make time for in my life going forward,” Schucker said. “Whether that would be coaching or spectating that will always be a part of my life.”
His time with Troy is something that Schucker will always remember.
“My time at Troy was some of the best years of my life,” he said. “Growing up with some life-long friends and playing the sports we all loved created a lot of great memories we still talk about today. Not to mention I was able to be part of some great teams on the gridiron and the ball diamond.”
Playing at a program the level of Mount Union can be challenging, and scary, but it’s also a once in a lifetime experience.
“It was nice, but also very intimidating,” Schucker said. “The whole big fish small pond analogy is true, especially when I was five hours from home. When you go to a college program like Mount Union there are a lot of kids that are great and this creates competition. You have to learn to adapt and compete day in and day out to get a chance to play and to play at a high level. I believe my time at Troy and Mount Union has taught me a lot of life lessons that can help me be successful in the future.”
