In high school Stephani spent his whole career working toward the goal of getting to states.
Twice he took fourth at regionals, at a time when top three went to states.
Once he got to states, he made the most of it, finishing as a state runner-up his senior year.
All of that gave Stephani an opportunity to wrestle at the highest level in college, competing at the Division I level.
Stephani was a four-year wrestler at Bucknell, serving as a team captain hsi senior year. Stephani won 30 matches in his Bucknell career. In high school he had a 138-21 career record for the Trojans.
For Stephani, the experience in college helped turn him into the person he is today, but it was a lot he had to do in order to wrestle at that level.
“After high school, I attended Bucknell University where I studied Civil Engineering. While there, I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to wrestle,” Stephani said. “I made a lot of friends through the sport and looking back I enjoyed it, but I don’t think I could go through it all again. It was a lot of late nights and early mornings, but it helped shape me into who I am today.”
These days Stephani lives in Massachusetts, working for a solar energy company.
“After college, I started working for Kiewit Power Constructors. Kiewit Power Constructors is a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation,” Stephani said. “So far with the company I have been a Field Engineer and Superintendent on small scale solar sites in Massachusetts. Currently I am working on a job called Samson Solar Energy Center. Once complete, it will be the largest continuous solar farm in the United States and built in the least amount of time when compared to other solar projects. The project spans over 4,000 acres in northeast Texas, consists of more than 2.1 million solar panels and more than 5,000 miles of cable.”
These days, work takes up plenty of Stephani’s time.
“That takes up a majority of my time,” Stephani said. “It consists of that and finding time to continue hunting and fishing across the country.”
For Stephani, it’s crazy to think back to high school wrestling, and how he ended up as a state-runner-up.
“Looking back, it’s kind of surreal,” Stephani said. “I remember some details very vividly, but it still seems like it all flew by. I think it was a lot simpler back then and there was definitely a lot less stress. I thought wrestling was hard at times in high school, but it didn’t compare at all to college wrestling. I learned very fast that no matter what level you’re at, there’s always at least one above it. That was very evident in my first month of college wrestling.”
There are a lot of fond memories for Stephani from his time in high school.
I think the thing I remember most though about high school is all of the travelling I did with my dad and friends for wresting tournaments and practice,” Stephani said. “That and all of the people that took the time to teach me and help me, whether that be in wrestling, football, school or life. I think people under estimate sometimes how much you can influence a kid’s life, even if you only take five minutes to talk to them. I know I still talk to almost all of my coaches and some of my teachers. They all made my high school career very successful and memorable and I hope one day I can return the favor to some others. My best memories are probably any of them from my four years of football, I loved that sport and all of the guys I played with, and my senior year of wrestling.
“I think another one would be ultimate Frisbee before practice and Collin Binford would agree.”
For Stephani, the state final was an amazing experience, even if it didn’t end the way he wanetd.
The state finals match didn’t go the way I had hoped, but if you would’ve asked me at the beginning of that year if I thought I’d even be there I probably would’ve just shrugged my shoulders,” Stephani said. “I was lucky enough to have Brock Parker and Joe Millard in my corner and they both believed in me more than myself and that motivated me a lot. I know I couldn’t have done it without them. When I think of that match, I don’t know how much more I could’ve done. I think my opponent knew exactly what he had to do and he did it well. I saw him a few times through college too, but he was a weight class or two above me then. The match itself didn’t feel like anything special during it. I just blocked everything out like normal and wrestled. Looking back though now, I think it was a bigger deal than I realized at the time.”
It wasn’t just wrestling where Stephani found success in high school.
On the football team he was the NTL Defensive player of the year in 2013 and an all-region pick multiple times. He was a part of Troy’s district championship football team. He finished his career as the school’s all time tackles leader.
“The district title was another one that I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was,” Stephani said. “I never really paid any attention to sports statistics or history, Troy’s especially. It’s another memory that seems like it flew by. I remember the first few plays of the game and the end of it when I was down on the field with my family. That whole season was impressive looking back. I think the group of guys on that team were all exceptional athletes and most all of them understood teamwork and were humble. We had to be. We had a number of kids rotating in at different positions and sometimes you got lucky and got the ball and other times you didn’t. I was very lucky to play with all of them and have the opportunity to win a district title with them.”
In college, there were some other big moments on the wrestling mats that stand out to Stephani.
“Some of my favorite college memories would have to be the Michigan State open my freshmen year and my junior year when we wrestled Harvard at Bucknell and I upset Joseph Johnson who at the time was ranked 16th in the country,” Stephani said. “It was a heck of an experience to wrestle in Rec Hall against PSU as well, but those matches didn’t go as well. We also travelled to Las Vegas a few times for tournaments. I was lucky to be able to travel the country and continue my wrestling career in college.”
Sports played a big role in the person that Stephani has become.
“Sports have definitely shaped who I am today,” Stephani said. “They have helped give me the work ethic I have now and have helped prepare me in life. I don’t know who I would be if I didn’t participate in high school and college athletics.”
Stephani loves what he is doing these days.
“I really enjoy the job/career I do now and the people I get to work with,” Stephani said. “I have always had a passion for construction and how things go together and now I get to do it almost every day. The people truly do make the job enjoyable and I’m lucky enough to be able to still see my family quite a bit as I travel and work.”
In the future Stephani is hoping to possibly stay with wrestling as a coach.
“ I would love to be able to coach someday,” Stephani said. “I actually helped a little bit last year at a prep school in Massachusetts and in college I helped coach the club we had on campus. It’s rewarding to do and I get to see what my coaches had to deal with and understand their frustrations. I try to help every time I can at Troy as well. I hope to one day be able to have and make the time to coach either elementary or high school wrestling. “
