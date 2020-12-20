In high school Zach Zimmerman got to see a lot of the state as he traveled from one tournament to another as a star wrestler.
These days, Zimmerman is still traveling, but now it is around the world.
Zimmerman is in the Marines and has been to Iceland, Norway, England, Japan, the Phillipines, Singapore, Thailand and India. He currently is at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
Always one the toughest guys on the mat for the Trojans, the Troy wrestler used his strength to bring home a pair of state medals.
These days, people would still call Zimmerman strong, only now it is in a completely different way as he has spent the past three years as a Marine Corps Infantryman.
In high school Zimmerman finished fifth in the state as a junior and took sixth as a senior for the Trojans.
“Definitely pinning Heller in the blood rounds of state my junior year and beating Shedleski and Koss my senior year for the regional title,” Zimmerman said of his biggest memories of high school wrestling.
Zimmerman has goals for the future one day after he leaves the marines. He would like to go to college, or become a state trooper.
