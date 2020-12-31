In high school Erika (Kisel) Holland was impossible to cach.
One of the fastest athletes in the state, she was always bound for big things.
Her sports days are behind her, but Holland is still using some of the lessons from sports in her life as an emergency department nurse, a mother and a wife.
“I think sports definitely had a huge impact on my life,” Holland said. “It taught me structure and discipline. It also allowed me to meet so many amazing people along the way. I honestly don’t remember what times I ran or even what race I won , or lost, I remember the people that got me to where I am today. Sports, specifically track and field, has been the foundation to my life.
In high school, she was a superstar runner for the Wolverines, winning 11 state medals in her track and field career.
“I think the memories I made with my friends were some of my favorite,” Holland said of her time in high school. “Nothing better than a high school football game. my time running and playing soccer will always hold a special place in my heart as well. Participating in the state meets were by far the best track memories.
After high school it was off to Binghamton University for Holland, where she ran on the track and field team.
“In college I learned a lot about being independent,” she said. “I got to travel around the East Coast with some of my closest friends and run. My favorite memory would probably be BU taking second place at the America East Outdoor Conference Championships in 2013. That team was amazing and I’ll never forget that moment. I was also on the 4x400m relay that broke the school record, which I believe we still hold, which feels good.”
After high school she ran for Binghamton and studied in the Decker School of Nursing. She graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. She was a nurse for four years in Washington State. She married Travis Holland, a former Waverly graduate and athlete, who is currently active duty Air Force. The two have a two-year-old named Rose.
Now, the couple live in Georgia where Erika is an emergency department nurse.
These days, the former track and field star loves what she does.
“I enjoy being a wife, momma and nurse, life is good,” she said.
And, she knows sports will always be in her life.
“Absolutely,” she said. “No way will I ever run another 57 second 400, but I do try and stay active. I’m also so excited to see my little one grow and participate in sports and support her like my parents supported me.”
