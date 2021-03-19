In high school Sam Goble was a standout runner for the Waverly Wolverines.
These days, she still runs, but now more as a hobby and a way to relax.
“One of my favorite high school memories was running at the New Balance National Championships with one of my favorite relay teams ever (Kate Moore, Danielle Burkhart, and Kaylee Uhl). We left at 2 am and Danielle and Kaylee’s mom drove us all the way down and back in a weekend. I also enjoyed all of the bus rides to the meets (usually quiet, everyone focusing) and the way home (loud and everyone talking to each other). I ALWAYS enjoyed every 4x4 relays race I was in. I loved leading off and starting the tempo of our relay. I would say to myself “I have to start this off right.”
“I will forever remember how I would come down the home stretch looking for Kate and thinking “OMG I can’t feel my legs anymore!!” (the feeling I would love and hate forever). Kate and I always had a routine where I would yell “GO” to signal Kate to take off for a perfect(ish) hand-off and after I would walk off the track with my eyes locked on my teammates hoping for a win or a PR (always loved a good win over Notre Dame). My head would be pounding after a long meet day and I would be screaming my head off cheering for them until Kaylee would cross the finish line. Those are some memories I will never forget.”
After high school Goble went on and ran at Nazareth College.
“Some of my favorite memories from college were seeing some of the same kids I ran against in HS at the college level,” Goble said. “One of my most memorable college memories was our 4x4 relay team breaking the school record (2015). I learned a lot from the seniors on the team that year. I met a lot of my closest friends from running track at Nazareth College as well. Indoor track was more of my favorite season because I was close to breaking a few school records (500 and 800 meters).”
Goble got her bachelor’s degree in Health and Sciences with a minor in Psychology from Nazareth in 2018 and she got her doctorate degree in physical therapy in 2020. She ran for the Nazareth College indoor and outdoor track and field teams freshmen through junior years and the cross country team her junior year.
After graduation in May, she took her board exam in August and passed.
Currently, Goble works at Elderwood in Waverly as an inpatient PT. “I enjoy going to work and working with my patients. I have slowly got back into running, but it’s for fun and to stay fit.”
For Goble sports has had a big impact in her life.
“Running helped me become a more mentally tough individual,” Goble said. “There were many races where I finished based on mental toughness versus physical toughness. Running has made me become more patient and working hard as well. Just like every other sport, practice makes perfect and you aren’t going to PR or win every time you compete. You aren’t going to just be good, you have to work hard. These are all lessons that have been carried over into school and work.”
For Goble running will always be a part of her life.
“Running is something that I see myself doing as long as I can,” Goble said. “I enjoy running (weird, right?) because it gives me a chance to escape reality. When I run, my mind goes blank and I feel like I am on auto pilot. Whatever was bothering me that day or circling around in my mind goes away while I run. I used it as a stress relief and after my body and mind are quiet.”
