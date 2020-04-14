Wendi Hammond
Waverly High School graduate. 2019 now attending: Albany University
Played soccer defense, basketball point guard, softball pitcher she excelled in all at young age set many records especially in softball wins and titles that were s first for Waverly. At Albany pitched in many fall ball games as a freshman went to Florida to begin Albany season they played 18 games in two weekends she pitched in several and pitched all seven innings in a 1-0 win for Albany. Plans to be back Albany in the fall to study and play softball
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.