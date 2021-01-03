For Erika Huffman her competitive running days are behind her.
But, that doesn’t mean the Wyalusing graduate is done being around sports.
These days she lives in Delaware working for Delaware Orthopedic Specialist as an Athletic Trainer/Medical Assistant for a spine doctor.
In high school Huffman was a star on the track, and the volleyball court.
She graduated from Wyalusing in 2013, after a multi-sport standout career.
Huffman played volleyball from seventh grade through graduation and helped lead her team to district play multiple times.
Her final two years of high school Huffman was a two-sport fall athlete, with volleyball and cross country.
As a cross country runner she won one NTL title as a team and she had a district title, and a district runner-up district finish those two years individually. She qualified for states both years of cross country, and placed at states her senior year. Her senior year she also won the PIAA Foundation race for her division.
Huffman ran track all four years of high school, helping her team win NTLs. She qualified and won the 800 and 1600 at districts and qualified to the state meet three times in both events. She placed at states in her junior and senior years, taking seventh and fifth respectively, and was named to the district and regional all-star teams in all three sports, and was an all-state team selection.
After high school Huffman went on to Shippensburg University, where she ran cross country and track.
However, injuries derailed her dreams of big-time college success athletically. However, the journey through college was one Huffman would never trade.
Huffman graduated from Shippensburg in 2018 with a Bachelor’s in Exercise Science.
She ran on the cross country and track teams helping them win many PSAC titles.
“I battled injuries on injuries, I did make it to nationals in Louisville with the team one year,” Huffman said. “I enjoyed running as much as I could due to the injuries. It did not go as I would have liked it to, but it helped me decide my career path in the health field.
“Participation in sports is not just about the competition, it is about the life lessons and the friendshipis on that journey. A journey I treasure. I spent a lot of time with the athletic trainers. I am still very happy with what I was able to do and the opportunities I was given during my time at Shippensburg. I loved my team, coaches and professors. I had the chance to intern with the football team as an athletic training student, which helped me get a jump start on my career path. After Shippensburg, I went on to West Chester University to complete my Masters Degree in athletic training where I got to be par tof West Chester Spring sports, Ursinus College spring sports, Henderson High School and my favorite, Villanova football. I traveled with the team to Louisiana and Maine. It brought me back to my days when my dad coached football so it was nice using the knowledge I learned from him about football the different positions to play as an intern at Villanova football. I was also able to spend time with the Villanova volleyball team. In May of 2020 I graduated with my masters and then searched for positions which was one of the worst times to search for jobs during Covid.”
These days running is just something for fun for Huffman.
“I still run but as a hobby now which is so much fun,” Huffman said. “I don’t have to worry about pace or how much I do run. It has been a struggle to understand how to hobby run and not to train run. I enjoy time with my friends and family as much as possible, which has been super important to me.”
For Huffman, sports has always been a big part of her life.
“Ever since I was young I grew up around sports,” Huffman said. “My dad coached football for 20+ years and I had 100+ brothers. As kids my sisters and I would play football, volleyball, soccer, softball in our backyard then once we could play competitively we did. Sports impacted my life by giving me such a support system not only in Wyalusing, but I still stay in contact with the coaches from ultiple NTL schools especially Jim Schools, Matt Tavani, Gabe (David Gabriel), Skip Roupp, Ben Gambrell from Athens and Ron Bellinger from Troy. They all influenced my life in so many ways and have made me who I am today.”
Sports at Shippensburg also had a big impact on Huffman’s life.
“Collegiate sports gave me so many lifelong friends that I will always and forever hold deep to my heart,” Huffman said. “They have been there for me through my constant injuries in college, my huge wins in life, and some major losses that I had over the years. Without sports I wouldn’t have met these incredible people who also impacted my life. Sports was also my way of letting out stress and therapy. It’s something that I could always depend on to make me feel better and have something to look forward to. I couldn’t imagine life without sports and how much they have impacted me.”
For Huffman sports will always be a part of her life.
“Sports are 100% going to be a part of my future,” Huffman said. “ I went to school for athletic training solely to keep sports in my life and to help other athletes overcome injuries. Even though I switched my career paths during Covid and decided to do non-traditional athletic training (since sports were questionable at the time.) I have always been interested in coaching either volleyball or track once I am comfortable with my job and where I live. Now with the job I have I am able to eventually coach when I am ready which makes me so happy. I grew up with coaching being in the family my whole life and that’s something I intend to carry on in my Dad’s honor.”
For Huffman her time with the Rams was a special time in her life.
“My time at Wyalusing was incredible,” Huffman said. “I had a blast, sports made high school so much fun. I miss the camaraderie from the high school sports. How supportive the coaches and other teams were from not only my school but the NTL schools as well. There is just something so unique about High school sports especially coming from a small school district and small league. I felt very connected to the school and still do. They have been a great support system throughout the years. I never missed a Wyalusing football game when dad coached home and away.
“Being on the volleyball team, cross country and track team made high school a ton of fun, but I can’t forget being involved with the student council, leo club, and chorus.. I was involved in a lot through my
years which I think helped make my years at Wyalusing a ton of fun. Like my dad always said Once a
RAM Always A RAM.”
Right now, Huffman is doing what she always wanted to do.
“I am very happy with what I am doing now,” Huffman said. “Every opportunity and set back I have had has led me to this point and I could not be any happier with the outcome. My job that I have now was my five to 10 year plan, but Covid made me rethink what I wanted to do. So I decided to start my dream job instead of waiting 5-10 years and an opening came up so I took my shot. I am blessed to have this opportunity.”
