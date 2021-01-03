Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.