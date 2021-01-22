In high school he was a star multi-sport athlete.
These days, Jared Johnson owns his own business, while still having a passion for the sports that were such a big part of his life growing up.
In high school Johnson shined at Wyalusing.
“Two of my most precious memories are being elected to the all-state team for football as an all-versatility player by the Associated Press,” Johnson said. “And, playing in the district finals for baseball my sophomore year and being the youngest player on the starting lineup for both teams.”
After high school Johnson went on to Mansfield, where he played on the baseball team.
I have three memories,” Johnson said. “My first being my 12-game hitting streak while hitting over .400 for the season. Next, signing a contract with the Outer Banks Dare Devils the first day sophomore year of college. Lastly, playing against Preston Hitchcock, a former teammates and friend, since we had played together in high school, and his dad, Dave, helped me start my baseball career at Mansfield.”
After high school Johnson got involved in his family business and did some coaching.
“I got involved in my family’s quarry business,” Johnson said. “Went to Mansfield and played baseball and graduated with a BS in Business Management. I also coached junior high basketball at Wyalusing and RTL Teener-Ball.”
These days Johnson owns his own business.
“I am the owner and operator of my own small non-coal quarry located in the Silvara area,” Johnson said. “I also live in Silvara with my girlfriend, Erica, and have a son, Timmy.”
For Johnson sports had a big role in who he is today.
“I would like to think that sports had a positive impact on my life today, reason being because I try having the same outlook in life as I had in regards to sports,” Johnson said. Dedication, excellence, strive to be my very best everyday.”
For Johnson sports are something he figures will likely stay in his life into the future.
“I would like to think that sports will be a part of my life, trying to pass on a ‘tradition of excellence’ to my son and future children,” Johnson said.
For Johnson, what he does now is something he grew up around and loves.
“I love what I do partly because I grew up around the trade and partly because the job itself demands hard work, dedication and perseverance, which were all traits that were taught to me throughout the years in sports.”
