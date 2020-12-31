He was in fourth grade when he told his teacher Mike Fox in recess that one day he was going to be a college basketball coach.
These days, Trevor Woodruff is excelling at a level few ever achieve.
Woodruff is the head basketball coach for the Bucknell women’s basketball team.
For Woodruff the journey went from starring for the Rams, to coaching a Division I team that if not for the Covid shutdown last March was well on its way to the NCAA Tournament.
In high school, Woodruff excelled as a three-sport athlete.
His teams for football and basketball didn’t lose a league game in his senior year. They had one tie in football, a 0-0 game in a torrential downpour the day after a soccer game, where the field was such a mess no team could move the ball.
In both football and basketball the Rams were two-time league champs while Woodruff was there. He was the quarterback on the football team and in basketball he finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer, a record that has since been broken.
The basketball teams were 50-10 in his final two years, not losing a single league game in that span.
Woodruff went on to Misericordia where he played four years from 1995-99. He was all-conference as a senior and they reached the conference championship game, the first championship game in the NCAA era for Misericordia. He graduated with a BA in history and secondary education.
After college Woodruff went on to teach, and coach in the Delaware Valley School District.
Woodruff was a middle school social studies teacher and he was the JV boys’ basketball coach and the head junior high football coach when he started.
He stayed at Delaware Valley for four years, the first two he was the JV basketball coach, the last two he was the varsity coach for basketball. When he got elevated to varsity hoops coach, he stopped coaching football.
The last year at Delaware Valley the team won the last Lackawanna League Championship in league history.
After that success he went to Lackawnna College, where he coached one season. The team finished ninth in the country and they were what they called sectional and regional champions and they went ot the NJCAA’s.
The success as a high school coach came quick. And, while he had a ton of success at Lackawanna College. And, while it was a college job, it was a big gamble for Woodruff when he made that move.
“We had pretty quick success at Delaware Valley,” Woodruff said. “First year we were terrible, won five games. We were able to flip it in the second year. We won 19 and the conference championship. It was also risky, it was a risky decision because I took a large pay cut leaving the public school system. I was being fast tracked to an administrative role. I choose to kind of step away from all of that and took a huge pay cut to go to Lackawanna. There was a little risk involved, but it worked out, obviously.”
While it was a gamble to go into college coaching, it was something Woodruff wanted his whole life, and he knew it was a move he had to make.
“There was really two thoughts in my mind,” Woodruff said. “One, I believed we could do the job. Two, the quality of life was important to me. I didn’t believe you could have a high quality of life if you didn’t love what you did everyday. I woke up everday and thought about practices at 3:30 before I thought about my lesson plans.”
After one year at Lackawanna, Woodruff ended up at his alma mater Misericordia.
Woodruff spent 11 years at Misericordia. They won two conference championships and had two NCA appearances.
After more than a decade at the school he shined on the basketball court at, Woodruff made a big move, heading to Scranton and going from coaching men’s basketball, to coaching the women.
The program had been successful in the past, and Woodruff helped them even exceed what they had been, as he went 116-10 in four seasons with the Royals. The team won four straight conference championships, and they reached the NCAA Final Four in his last year, after two Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite 8 appearance in his other three seasons.
He was twice the conference coach of the year, going 30-1 in his first season as Scranton coach, winning 30 straight game at one point.
For Woodruff, leaving his alma mater was tough, but Scranton was a job he couldn’t turn down.
“Again, it was quality of life,” Woodruff said. “It was largely a family decision to leave. I loved that place. I still do, it’s my alma mater. I feel we took a solid program and made it a championship program. It was the chance to coach two miles from where I lived at the time, at the highest profile program in the area. The gender part didn’t factor in at all. I was still doing what I was doing, it was just coaching women. Really the largest reason was family related, I wanted to have my kids in the office every day and have them grow up in the gym with me.”
After four years in Scranton the chance came for Woodruff to take over a big-time college program.
Woodruff helped Bucknell win the regular season Patriot League title last year. They won the league by the widest margin in league history, four games. They won their quarterfinal game in the Patriot League Championship and were hosting Holy Cross in the semifinal on the night things were canceled.
Woodruff was the Patriot League Coach of the Year in his first year at the school.
For Woodruff, there were other chances to take jobs over the years, but Bucknell just was the perfect job for him and his family.
“We had some opportunities as a family to maybe move on earlier from both Misericordia and Scranton,” Woodruff said. “But, it wasn’t the best move for our family. It wouldn’t have improved the quality of life and make things better for my wife and kids.
“When Bucknell became open it allowed us to put our kids on the campus of one of the best universities in the country. We still have a connection to our family, we are only an hour away. Really it was the perfect spot. If we were going to move this was the perfect spot. We talked about what jobs would we potentially take if it became available and this was one of them.”
Woodruff has been married for 11 years to his wife, Melissa, and they have two boys. Bryce is 9-years-old and Casey is four-years-old.
For Woodruff, when he first got into coaching it was him making decisions for himself and his career.
Now, decisions are what is best for the family.
“I think everybody who is married would say that, you don’t even have to have children, if you do that adds another laywer,” Woodruff said. “Everytime your decision effects someone other than yourself it adds weight to it. That’s really the first and last thing you have to answer. When you are looking at jobs and potentially moving, how does it affect them.
“In the case of Scranton it was a no-brainer because their lives were kind of unchanged other than they got more access to me and the program I am involved in because we were two miles away instead of 30. The Bucknell one was a little harder because we were moving away from family, but we felt we were close enough to stay connected. It’s been a really good move for everybody.”
Coaching, especially at the Division I level, isn’t just a job, it’s more than that, and it takes the support Woodruff has had from his family.
“You can have a job, you can have a career,” Woodruff said. “The career we have chosen is even more than that, it’s a lifestyle. As a family you kind of build your yearly calendar around the season. We were talking about having kids and trying to plan and we planned around the season. It becomes a lifestyle. You know immediately your family gets bigger because you have 12-14-15 kids that become part of your family. You have assistant coaches that become part of the family. There are some missed holidays. Some shared holidays.”
Christmas Day Woodruff spent time with his family, and then some time with his team as well.
It’s been a long time since Woodruff and the Bucknell women have been on the court.
They got shut down in March, and are getting a late start this year, but their season starts Saturday against Navy.
While you can’t have fans in the stands right now, you can watch Woodruff’s team as every Bucknell women’s game is on ESPN+ this year.
“We are excited,” Woodruff said of the season beginning. “I am trying to stay even keel about it, because we are one positive test from not playing. One positive test from our opponent from not playing. We keep our fingers crossed, keep our head down and do our work. All the sacrifices have been for one reason, to play, now that we are so close we will continue to pray we have the reward for all the sacrifices we have made to this point.”
While the Bucknell women are excited to begin, they are also nervous.
“I think it’s mixed,” Woodruff said. “I do think there is an understanding it can all go away. I also think there is just apprehension we can do everything right and it can still all go away. We can do everything right within our power, but you can still get Covid, or your opponent can still get Covid. I think there is excitement to get out there and play.”
For a couple hours each game day, the players have a chance to not focus on anything but basketball.
“I hope so,” Woodruff said. “Obviously these players get to this level in their career, it’s because of a lot of time, commitment and dedication. That’s the reward (games). At a certain point you kind of get done with practice. We just can’t let our guard down. We are going to play two games next weekend and then test on Monday. Hopefully we get away from it for two hours, then refocus and do everything in our power to keep the thing moving.”
For Woodruff, this is his life these days, helping to lead, and guide a basketball program.
Sports has been important for Woodruff since he was little, and he knows that everything he went through as an athlete, has helped lead him to where he is now.
“I think it’s had the single biggest impact on me of anything in my childhood,” Woodruff said. “I would have a hard time making a list of things I did, friends I made, trips I took that didn’t include athletics. From Little League baseball, right up to college basketball, it is how we built our lives.
“We knew it was going to be a lot of quick stop and go dinners, mom knew lots of laundry, it is what we did. I have a connection still with coaches from Little League, to high school coaches. Obviously we have lost some of them. I feel fortunate I had a family that supported me and I am fortunate to have the relationships I do as a result of it.”
