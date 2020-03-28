Blake is a 2014 graduate of Towanda High School. He was swimmer of the year in 2013 and in 2014. He was a PA State qualifier in 2014.
He attended Marywood University where he swim at the collegiate level for four year. He was Marywood’s Male MVP his senior year.
Blake graduated from Marywood University in 2018 with a BSA and again in 2019 with a MBA. He currently resides in Binghamton NY and works as a staff accountant for Piaker and Lyons Certified Public Accounting Firm in Binghamton.
