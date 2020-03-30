Adam Harris, Towanda
Bin Filling Manager at Mcmaster-Carr in Atlanta Georgia. Managing just under 80 employees that ensure the successful fulfillment of orders across the Southeast United States. Directly manages staffing, performance management, development and process improvement within the department. Is happily married with one child.
Harris was a standout multi-sport athlete in high school at Towanda, who excelled on the football field. He started his collegiate career at Cornell University and then moved onto Syracuse University where he was a team captain, special teams standout and fullback for the Orange.
