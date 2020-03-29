Works at Tim Franklin Ins Agcy. 20 years insurance agent. Married to Angie Franklin. 2 kids Thailey and Trenden (Illinois). Assistant coach Northeast Bradford school and Founder of BC Pride fast pitch softball organization.
Pride 16u head coach. Towanda senior league coach and Registered little league umpire.
In high school he was the 1991 NTL MVP. He hit .361 with 18 RBI and 27 runs that year, and won six games on the mound with a 1.97 ERA in 50 1/3 innings.
For his career at Towanda High School he hit .331 with 71 hits, 52 RBI and 72 runs. He won 16 games on the mound, with a 1.42 ERA in 147 2/3 innings. He had eight saves and struck out 245.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.