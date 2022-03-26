Wildcats beat CV to start the season

ATHENS — The weather was suboptimal for the Athens baseball team’s season opener, but that did not stop the Wildcats from earning a hard-fought 2-1 win over Cowanesque Valley to start the year.
Lucas Kraft got the start for Athens, and sent CV down in order to start the game before the Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Karter Rude was hit by a pitch and ultimately scored on a Mason Lister single to put the Wildcats ahead.
CV got the run back in the top of the third when Kade Sottolano came in to score on an errant throw down to third.
In the bottom of the inning, Lister added what would have been another RBI single, but the umpire ruled that Caleb Nichols did not touch the plate and the inning ended with the score still tied.
It would be costly as CV pitcher McGwire Painter kept the Athens bats at bay throughout the game.
“Painter did a really nice job. He was working quick and was around the strike zone all day,” Athens coach Charlie Havens said. “We have to get more bats on the ball and we’ll be a very tough team to beat.”
Kraft kept pace, though, and held the Indians to one run through five innings of work.
Rude hit a one-out single in the bottom of the fifth inning and quickly got to work on the basepaths, swiping second and third with Nichols at the plate.
After the earlier mistake cost his team a run, Nichols got it back with an RBI groundout to first to give Athens a 2-1 lead.
The Indians threatened in the top of the sixth, putting runners at the corners with one out.
That brought an end to Kraft’s day after striking out six and allowing one run on six hits.
“Lucas works really fast,” Havens said. “He did a really nice job, and our defense did have to work awfully hard with the way he was throwing.”
Cameron Sullivan came in tasked with escaping the jam, and did just that.
The battery of Sullivan and Nichols executed a perfect pitchout to catch Tucker St. Peter stealing, and Sullivan struck out the next batter to end the inning.
“That’s a good spot to put him in. Nothing really phases him, that’s the way he is,” Havens said. “He’s a calm kid and has no problem with any type of pressure. It was a really good job by him to come in and get out the jam. That was the name of the ball game.”
Sullivan finished his appearance with four strikeouts, allowed one hit and walked one batter.
After retiring the first two batters in the top of the seventh, Jordan Vargeson walked to bring up Nick West.
West hit a fly ball to center field, and Matt Machmer missed on a diving attempt, but he quickly recovered and fired a throw to third base to catch Vargeson trying to advance, ending the game.
“It was cool with Matt Machmer getting into the game,” Havens said. “He hasn’t played in a couple years after a knee injury, so to come in and throw a strike to third base to end the ball game was pretty cool.”
Athens starts out the year 1-0 and will be back in action on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against Canton at home.
“This is a good start to the season. We played very good defense and had some good at bats,” Havens said. “That was fun baseball.”
