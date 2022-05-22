Wildcats can't keep up with Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – Athens didn’t have very many problems getting hits off Lewisburg starting pitcher Forrest Zelechoski during Saturday’s District 4 playoff game, it was just a matter of bunching more of them together.
The Wildcats, who have played in many close games this season, stranded a small village on the base paths as Athens couldn’t get that extra hit to break the game open.
It wound up costing the No. 5-seeded Wildcats, who despite out-hitting Lewisburg fell to the No. 4 Green Dragons, 5-3, in the Class 4A first-round contest.
It was the 13th contest this season for Athens (12-9) that was decided by three runs or fewer, and its sixth such loss.
“When we hit the ball, which we hit the ball well today, we just couldn’t string the hits together,” said Athens coach Charlie Havens, whose team left seven runners on base. “So, we got one run instead of two or three, and if we could’ve cleaned up a couple of mistakes we’re the team going on.
“But hats off to Lewisburg,” added Havens, whose team had 11 hits in the game compared to just one for the Green Dragons.
Mistakes cost the Wildcats early on as a dropped third strike on a punch-out of Zelechoski allowed Tony Burns and Max Mitchell to come around and score in the first inning to give Lewisburg (11-8) a 2-0 lead.
Athens got on the board in the second on a two-out RBI single to center by No. 8 hitter JJ Babcock. Kaden Setzer scored to halve the deficit after doubling in the previous at-bat.
A sacrifice fly to center by Max Mitchell pushed the Green Dragons’ lead to 3-1 in the second after they took advantage of another Wildcat miscue.
“Yeah, the nerves showed up in the first couple of innings – we were fighting it and we dropped a couple of pop-ups,” said Havens. “It took a little bit for our pitching to settle down and set in, but we only gave up one hit and gave them five runs.
“We (also) issued eight walks, so the nerves were up,” added Athens’ coach.
Cameron Sullivan kept Athens to within a run with an RBI single in the third that brought home Karter Rude, who led off the frame with a double to center.
It didn’t stay that way for long as the back-and-forth game continued when Zelechoski hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to put the Dragons up 4-2.
Athens answered again in the fourth when Setzer doubled again and was brought in by another RBI single from Babcock.
But that was it for the Wildcats against Zelechoski, who struck out six on the night, with four of them coming in the fifth and sixth innings.
“Zelechoski threw a really nice game, and he settled in the late innings, which was pretty impressive to watch especially with the 90-degree weather,” said Havens.
However, more small ball by Lewisburg produced its final run in the fourth when another double steal allowed Jack Blough to come home.
Continuing to play small ball will be key if Lewisburg wants to keep advancing in the postseason.
Next up for the Green Dragons is a semifinal game versus top-seeded Montoursville at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Columbia High School.
“We manufactured runs and played a lot of small ball, so our bunting and our hit-and-play (were key),” said Lewisburg coach Greg Girton. “It’s fantastic when you can get guys on base and bring them in no matter what.
“We were very disciplined at the plate looking at balls and getting walks, and then you can manufacture runs from there,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
And despite another close loss for Athens, the game should serve as motivation and a learning experience for next season.
“We’ll learn from this, and we’ll come back,” said Havens. “We played in a lot of one- and two-run ball games this year. No one really beat us out, but we’ve got to find ways to win these games instead of letting the other teams off the hook.”
