Athens-Wellsboro

Athens senior Luke Horton jukes out Wellsboro’s Conner Adams after catching a pass during the Wildcats’ 23-13 win over the Hornets on Friday.

 Review Photo/NICK COYLE

WELLSBORO — In a game where flags rained from the sky like rain, the Athens Wildcats weathered the storm as they took down the Wellsboro Hornets 23-13 on Friday night.

“I think both teams set a record tonight,” Athens Head Coach Jack Young joked. “I just said to them, you got to win sloppy sometimes, but the penalties were probably a bit out of control, but it is what it is.”